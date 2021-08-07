Tennis Best Bets for August 7

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

We've gone 6-1 at the Citi Open, and there's no stopping now. With the semifinals taking place on Saturday, it's time once again to ride some of the players who have brought us plenty of joy this week and lined our pockets. I like both underdogs today, and I'll explain why.

Jannik Sinner (-167) vs. Jenson Brooksby (+130)

The thought of backing a 20-year-old kid who had just one main-draw ATP win a few weeks ago against a guy who was a Masters 1000 finalist this year seems pretty insane. Then again, we're talking about Jenson Brooksby.

The young American has dazzled in his last two tournaments, running to the final in Newport despite never playing on grass before and knocking down some stiff competition on the way to the semis here in the nation's capital. Sinner will be the toughest test that Brooksby's had yet at this level, but it's not as if it's an impossible task.

Sinner entered the Citi Open in very poor form, but managed to find enough to take down a hobbled Seb Korda and a pretty weak Steve Johnson. Emiil Ruusuvuori may have been his biggest win of the week, and even in that match he really didn't dominate. I'm a huge fan of the young Italian, and think he has top-five talent, but he's been a bit off this week. He's changed his service motion and hasn't been landing quite as many first serves, and he's relied a lot on mistakes from the other side of the net.

This will be a different type of match for Sinner, considering Brooksby has limited his unforced errors this week to a disgusting degree. He's gotten so many balls back and has won some impossible points, showcasing his superb speed and defense and trifling his opponents. I expect Brooksby to continue keeping them on their heels, and shouldn't allow Sinner the time to get comfortable in rallies and start dictating. This match will be very similar to the win over Felix Auger-Aliassime; the style and talent level is somewhat similar, but both can be broken down with consistent depth.

It just seems like a fool's errand to fade Brooksby at this point, considering there hasn't been a drastic change in Sinner's level this week. It wouldn't shock me if the Italian rose to the occasion here, or if Brooksby tired, but those are risks I'm going to take.

Edge: Brooksby +130

Kei Nishikori (-209) vs. Mackenzie McDonald (+160)

We've been here with Nishikori. When the Japanese is playing his best tennis, there aren't many in the world with better, crisper groundstrokes. He put on a clinic against Lloyd Harris on Friday, punishing the South African time and time again. This is around the time, though, that Nishikori begins to fade.

The fitness has been a huge issue for Nishikori over the last couple of years; he's flamed out of three tournaments this year in the quarters and a few more in the Round of 16 after looking mighty impressive. Even against a servebot like Harris, Nishikori looked gassed by the end of the proceedings and had to work hard to break for the match.

You are going to need all of your energy against Mackenzie McDonald, who is a relentless player from the baseline. What he lacks in flash he makes up for with genius point construction and firm, flat groundstrokes. He will make Nishikori run, and will effectively mix in the drop shot early and often.

While this style wasn't enough to take him down in a 2018 Challenger, things are much different now. Nishikori's aforementioned fitness is in a different place, and McDonald's confidence level is much higher. After his win over Denis Kudla, he spoke about being starstruck in that match, and being a much better tennis player.

I expect a very competitive match from McDonald, who quietly might be playing the best tennis of the four remaining here in D.C. This line is a bit steep on Nishikori.

Edge: McDonald +160

