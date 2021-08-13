Tennis Best Bets for August 13

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The North American hardcourt swing continues this week in Toronto, where the Rogers Cup, a Masters 1000, is being held. It's one of the biggest regular-season tournaments of the year with so many ranking points on the line, and the field is absolutely stacked as a result. Let's get into some bets for Friday as we hit the Quarterfinals.

Roberto Bautista-Agut (-154) vs. Reilly Opelka (+125)

I will be brutally honest here, neither one of these players looked good at all on Thursday. Bautista-Agut had some moments of brilliance, but he struggled mightily to hold on to his serve and was uncharacteristically making costly unforced errors. Opelka lost that crispness on his groundstrokes that was present in the opening two rounds, and didn't land nearly enough first serves. Yet here we are, with both men advancing to the quarterfinals.

In a situation like this, it's always wise to take the underdog, but I see particular value in Opelka here. Not only has the big man picked up a win in his career against RBA, which came back in 2019, he was also on the precipice of another victory earlier this year in Doha before the Spaniard came roaring back. That was a different time for Bautista-Agut, though, who would go on eo make the final in Doha and later the semis in Miami.

RBA isn't in top form at the moment, having come into Toronto with three straight losses, a shaky win over Tommy Paul and a narrow escape against Diego Schwartzman on Thursday. He played a ridiculous amount of long, extended rallies, looking to be lifeless by the end of the match and sticking an air conditioning hose in face at any chance he had with the heat so brutal. On top of all of that, he was dealing with a pretty severe blister on his hand and even let the racquet slip on a serve down break point. His appearance after the match was one of a heavyweight fighter who'd just survived 12 rounds, ready for weeks of relaxation.

Story continues

Opelka's reaction after beating Lloyd Harris couldn't have been more different, spiking his racquet into a pile of used racquets by his bench and screaming, "Let's go!"

This illustrates my larger point here, which is that Bautista-Agut should be absolutely gassed for this match, and unable to stand up to the constant pressure of having to hold serve every time against someone who's broken as rarely as Opelka. RBA had severe issues on serve against Schwartzman and against Paul, and with Opelka's improved returning this week that should be a big issue.

Edge: Opelka +125

Editor’s Note: Get an edge with our premium Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. And don't forget to use promo code SAVE10 to get 10% off. Click here to learn more!

John Isner (-200) vs. Gael Monfils (+161)

Which Gael Monfils is going to show up on Friday? That's the question we have to ask ourselves. There's the guy who served at just 46% against John Millman on Wednesday, and the guy who reminded us of just how good he is by landing 73% against Frances Tiafoe on Thursday and doing an excellent job on return. How the Frenchman serves here will likely determine just how close this match is, seeing as John Isner is on the other side of the net, and he was just the beneficiary of Andrey Rublev landing 59% of his first serves.

Isner's returning has been on point, for his standards anyway, during his run in Toronto. He's surprisingly played just one tiebreaker, which came in the second and final set on Thursday in his win over Rublev. Though he only broke Rublev once, he was able to generate a fantastic seven break chances, and should put the pressure on Monfils once again on Friday.

The two have played a whopping 12 times, with Monfils owning the head-to-head narrowly by a score of 7-5. Almost every single one of their matches have gone over the total, which is where I'm going to go here. I do think Isner will take this match, even with how well Monfils is playing, but I can't bet this line with such little margin for error coming from Isner's side of the net. Instead, I think this should be a tight, three-set affair.

Monfils could very easily have one great service set and one poor one, considering how volatile he's been all tournament, and that could just about lock in the over for us. It's the only reasonable way to bet this match. I'm going to take the match to go three sets, with much more value there than on the total of 25.5, which would only hit in a two-set match if there were two tiebreakers. Isner's avoided those successfully with great returning, making a tiebreak here anything but a lock.

Edge: Three Total Sets (+130)

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.