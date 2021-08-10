Tennis Best Bets for August 10

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

The North American hardcourt swing continues this week in Toronto, where the Rogers Cup, a Masters 1000, is being held. It's one of the biggest regular-season tournaments of the year with so many ranking points on the line, and the field is absolutely stacked as a result. Let's get into some bets for Tuesday.

Casper Ruud (-162) vs. Marin Cilic (+131)

In theory, there should be absolutely nothing holding Marin Cilic out of the top 10. The Croat still has a serve that's as big as ever, and a powerful forehand to boot. These are tools that led him to the height of the men's game at one point with a U.S. Open victory in 2014.

Cilic has really turned it on after a 15-15 2020 season and a tough start to 2021. He's found his form again, taking home the title in Stuttgart back in June, and had a great trip to the Olympics. He fought finalist Pablo Carreno-Busta admirably in the second round, and picked up a Silver medal in doubles.

He's excited to be back at the Rogers Cup, where he was a quarterfinalist the last time the event was held in Toronto, and displayed some fight in the first round against Albert Ramos-Vinolas, who was pesky from the baseline. His serving in big spots was exceptional, and his heart was evident.

All that leads me to the pick, which is to back Cilic on the moneyline. Not only is his level high, but Casper Ruud's is the lowest we've seen in quite some time. That seems ridiculous to say when he's coming off three titles, but the fact is that his competition was weak and he looked on the brink of losing several times in Kizbuhel. Ruud's "lowest" level also is still a very high one.

If the cracks were beginning to show on clay, though, then they should be evident on the hardcourts, where Ruud is a decidedly worse player. This is Cilic's surface, not Ruud's, and I think he can pull the upset.

Edge: Cilic +131

Grigor Dimitrov (+115) vs. Reilly Opelka (-141)

The level displayed on Monday night by Reilly Opelka in his opening-round win over Nick Kyrgios was extraordinary. The bigman looked like he had just downed a few cans of his favorite beverage — Red Bull — charging the net, running all over the place and landing a high number of his groundstrokes.

As someone who has watched almost every Opelka match over the last two years, I was awestruck. The American has perhaps the most power on tour, and is very capable of hitting his opponents off the court when he's able to land his forehands. He was not only ripping those cross-court, he was also coming up with some incredible backhands down the line and getting back a high number of Kyrgios' serves, which is not easy to do — the Aussie is also one of the game's best servers.

With time off before this tournament, I'm not overly concerned with fatigue. I think this is a very winnable match against Grigor Dimitrov, who hasn't played his best tennis in quite some time now and should come out flat and rusty. Opelka's found his form which is dangerous for the rest of the field this week.

Edge: Opelka -141

