Tennessee's Trey Smith wins Jason Witten Man of Year Award

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Tennessee offensive lineman Trey Smith has won the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award given annually to a Division I football player who has shown exceptional courage, integrity and sportsmanship on and off the field.

The award was given out Tuesday night at the Dallas Cowboys' practice facility. Other finalists included Air Force quarterback Isaiah Sanders and Southern California wide receiver Michael Pittman.

Smith's career was in question after blood clots were found in his lungs in 2018, but he came back to earn first-team all-Southeastern Conference honors this past season.

Smith has led coat drives for the Knoxville Area Rescue Ministry each of the last two seasons. Over 1,000 coats were donated each year. Smith also frequently speaks to youth groups and elementary schools.

A $10,000 contribution in Smith's name will go to his school's athletic scholarship fund. The contribution will be made by Witten's SCORE Foundation.

