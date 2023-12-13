Tennessee's top 50: Final ranking for TSSAA football juniors for 2023 season

The USA TODAY Sports Network turns its attention to the top Tennessee high school football juniors from the 2023 season.

After unveiling our final rankings for the state's top players in the 2024 class, the class of 2025 has arrived with the first re-ranking of that class since our initial rankings Aug. 15.

The players were selected by what we call an athlete's playability and recruitabilty, meaning his accomplishments on the field and his ability to draw college recruiting interest.

Here are the final rankings from Nos. 1-50.

This week will also include a final ranking of our top 25 sophomores and top 10 freshmen.

Players have been selected by high school sports writers from The Tennessean, The Commercial Appeal (Memphis), Knoxville News Sentinel, Daily News Journal (Murfreesboro) and The Leaf-Chronicle (Clarksville) and includes input from high school football coaches across the state.

1. George MacIntyre, Brentwood Academy, QB, 6-foot-5, 182 pounds

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 1

Despite Brentwood Academy's surprising struggle this season (with a 2-10 record), MacIntyre is still the No. 1 prospect in Tennessee for the 2025 class, according to the 247Sports Composite and the No. 2 QB in the nation with offers from schools like Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Michigan among others. He threw for 3,229 yards and 25 touchdowns with 12 interceptions while completing 67.4% of his passes.

2. Daune Morris, Oakland, Athlete, 5-10, 185

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 29

Morris, who has offers from Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Colorado, Louisville, Duke and Georgia Tech among others, makes a huge leap forward after running for 1,100 yards in five playoff games while guiding the Patriots to a fourth straight 6A championship game. He finished the season with 1,913 yards and 28 touchdowns and was a Mr. Football finalist.

3. Cameron Sparks, Baylor, LB/WR, 6-3, 210

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 5

Sparks is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in Tennessee and the No. 1-ranked athlete in the nation. He has more than a dozen offers that include Tennessee, Georgia, Wisconsin, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Miami. He finished with 38 receptions for 518 yards and six touchdowns on offense

4. Chauncey Gooden, Lipscomb Academy, OL, 6-4, 320

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 3

Gooden is a four-star prospect in the Class of 2025, is ranked as the No. 6 prospect in Tennessee. His offer list consists of 52 schools, including Clemson, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee. He anchored the Mustangs' offensive line.

5. Ethan Utley, Ensworth, DL, 6-4, 270

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 4

Utley had 35 tackles with seven for a loss, six QB hurries and four forced fumbles for the Tigers, who finished 8-3. He's the No. 4 prospect for the Class of 2025 in Tennessee and holds more than 35 offers, including Tennessee, Georgia, Auburn, Florida, Michigan and Vanderbilt. He's a three-year starter.

6. Eli Owens, Alcoa, TE, 6-1, 243

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 6

Owens finished his junior season with 38 receptions for 485 yards and five touchdowns. He is a four-star recruit and the No. 11 prospect in Tennessee and has offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, UT, Wisconsin and Michigan State among others. He helped Alcoa capture its ninth straight Class 3A state championship.

7. Jay’len Mosley, Jackson Christian, S, 6-1, 190

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 8

Mosley is four-star athlete ranked the No. 8 prospect in Tennessee with offers from Arizona, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Louisville. He was brilliant at wide receiver despite an injury that cut his season short. He caught 73 passes for 1,482 yards and 24 touchdowns, averaging 148 receiving yards a game while being named Mr. Football in Division II-A.

8. Isaiah Groves, East Robertson, RB, 5-11, 185

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 20

Groves was one of the state’s leading rushers with 3,085 yards and was named Mr. Football in Class 2A. He had 31 touchdowns and added 269 yards receiving with five TDs. His play helped East Robertson advance to the 2A state title game where he ran for 112 yards and a TD in the 13-7 loss to Riverside.

9. Kris Thompson, Lipscomb Academy, LB, 6-1, 215

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 19

Thompson moves up 10 spots in our final rankings. The Mustangs linebacker, who has has offers from Maryland, Louisville, Georgia Tech and UAB, finished second on the team with 84 tackles, 15 for a loss, three sacks and a fumble recovery.

10. Eric Hazzard, Page: LB, 6-3, 226

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 31

Hazzard had over 85 tackles with 26 for loss and was a Mr. Football finalist. He also had 14.5 sacks with two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble while helping Page to its third straight 5A state championship game. His father, Brandon, played linebacker at Mississippi State from 1993-95 and Eric holds offers from Charlotte, Miami (Ohio) and UAB and Western Kentucky.

11. Jaylan Morgan, Rockvale, ATH, 6-0, 170

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 7

The four-star standout is the No. 7 ranked prospect in Tennessee and No. 15 ranked safety in the nation. He finished with 34 tackles and a forced fumble and has offers from SEC schools like Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi State.

12. Brenden Anes, Page, LB, 6-2, 220

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 27

Rated as a three-star prospect, Anes has offers from Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Indiana, Memphis, Wisconsin, Wake Forest and Duke. He finished with 95 tackles, 24 for a loss, five sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles.

13. Jhrevious Hall, Columbia, DL, 6-2, 270

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 12

Hall is a three-star prospect, ranked No. 13 in Tennessee. He holds offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Auburn and Tennessee State and finished with 82 tackles, 13 sacks, 4 forced fumbles and a defensive TD.

14. Tony Carter, Lipscomb Academy, DL, 6-2, 265

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 21

Carter climbed the rankings at the end of the season. In eight games, Carter had 23 tackles, 12 for a loss with eight sacks. As the No. 26-ranked prospect in Tennessee, he has offers from Georgia Tech, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, Louisville and Purdue.

15. Jamarion Morrow, Germantown, ATH, 5-9, 180

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 11

A four-star recruit, Morrow is the No. 5 player in Tennessee with offers that include Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Miami, TCU, and Memphis. He helped the Red Devils to a 12-1 record that included a Region 8-6A title.

16. CJ Jimcoily, Lipscomb Academy, S, 6-2, 190

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 9

Jimcoily is a four-star defensive back, the No. 10-ranked prospect in Tennessee and No. 23-ranked player at safety. He has offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Auburn, Louisville and Nebraska and finished with 51 tackles, three for a loss and one interception.

17. Amir Leonard-Jean Charles, Lipscomb Academy, DL, 6-4, 305

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 14

A three-star prospect, Charles is the No. 14-ranked player in Tennessee whose offers include UT, Auburn, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. He had 23 tackles, three for a loss and a sack.

18. Kalen Edwards, Dyersburg, DL, 6-4, 330

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 13

One of the top young defensive linemen in the nation. He’s a four-star prospect, ranked No. 9 in Tennessee and holds offers from Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia, Louisville, Missouri among others.

19. Kolbe Harmon, Brentwood Academy, S/WR, 5-10, 165

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 16

Harmon has offers that include Michigan, Kentucky and Louisville. He finished with 42 receptions for 682 yards and nine touchdowns and had 37 tackles on defense.

20. Stephon Shivers, Humboldt, DL, 6-5, 355

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 15

Shivers can play on the offensive and defensive lines and is the 25th-ranked prospect in Tennessee. He holds offers from Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Michigan and Ole Miss. He had 90 tackles on the defensive line with 11 sacks, 10 forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and a 68-yard TD run on offense.

21. Atticus Fiorita, Mt. Juliet, DE, 6-4, 220

Previous rank: Preseason: Not ranked

Fiorita had 17 sacks, 30.5 tackles for a loss, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. He also had three pass breakups and was named Region 4-6A player of the year and is on the Gatorade Player of the Year watchlist.

22. Shekai Mills-Knight, Baylor, RB, 6-2, 210

Previous rank: Preseason: Not ranked

Mills-Knight ran for 1,020 yards with 14 touchdowns for Baylor, which advanced to the DII-AAA state championship game with a 10-3 record. He holds offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss and Cincinnati.

23. T.T. Hill, Brentwood Academy, ATH, 5-10, 175

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 10

The Oakland transfer had 568 yards receiving on 58 receptions with two TDs in his first season with Brentwood Academy. He also ran 57 times for 271 yards and three TDs. He has offers Georgia Tech, Memphis, Miami (Ohio) and Vanderbilt.

24. Sam Haley, Ensworth, LB, 6-3, 210

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 17

The three-star prospect has offers from South Carolina, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Duke. He ended the season with 59 tackles with a forced fumble, fumble recovery, two QB knockdowns with two pass break-ups.

25. Javion Kinnard, Pearl-Cohn, RB, 5-10, 170

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 35

Kinnard was an all-purpose back for Pearl-Cohn, collecting 935 yards rushing and 489 yards receiving with a combined 17 touchdowns and fueling the Firebirds to the 4A state championship, the school's first since 1997.

26. Radarious Jackson, Sheffield, ATH, 6-3, 180

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 47

The Class 3A Mr. Football winner, Jackson had 340 yards passing with seven touchdowns but did the most damage as a wide receiver with 696 yards receiving and 13 touchdowns. He also had 660 rushing yards and eight TDs. On defense, he intercepted eight passes and returned three for TDs.

27. Joshua Sims, Pearl-Cohn, DB, 6-0, 170

Previous rank: Preseason: Not ranked

Sims has offers from Colorado and UNLV. He had 70 tackles, eight for a loss, three interceptions, with a blocked punt.

28. Montae Baldwin, Columbia Academy, RB, 5-8, 170

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 39

Baldwin eclipsed 1,000 yards for the third straight year with 1,952 yards and 26 touchdowns.

29. Tegan Avera, Gatlinburg-Pittman, RB, 5-11, 186

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 25

Avera was a dominant runner with 1,816 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns as Gatlinburg-Pittman finished with an 11-2 record and a 3A state quarterfinal appearance.

30. Landen Hensley, Campbell County, QB, 6-1, 180

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 23

Hensley ran the Campbell County offense, throwing for 2,397 yards with 16 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He also ran for 242 yards and eight TDs.

31. Joakim Dodson, Collierville, WR, 6-0, 180

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 28

Dodson has several offers including Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Purdue, Missouri, Mississippi State, Houston and others. He had 49 receptions for 839 yards and seven touchdowns.

32. Yasir Muhammad, Memphis Central, Athlete, 6-0, 175

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 26

Muhammad is a three-star prospect and No. 26 player in Tennessee. He currently has offers from Arkansas and Temple.

33. Skylan Smith, Covington, RB, 5-8, 181

Previous rank: Preseason: Not ranked

Smith was a Mr. Football finalist after rushing for 1,526 yards with 24 touchdowns and 230 yards receiving.

34. Gabe Borders, Macon County, RB, 5-10, 180

Previous rank: Preseason: Not ranked

Borders did a bit of everything for Macon County as a Mr. Football finalist. He rushed for 682 yards with 12 TDs, had 475 yards receiving and three TDs with special teams touchdowns in the punt and kickoff game. He also had 35 tackles on defense.

35. Judd Taylor, Carter, OL, 6-4, 260

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 32

Taylor led Carter’s offense to over 3,900 yards as the Hornets finished 6-5.

36. Tripp Pinion, White County, Athlete, 5-11, 170

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 41

Pinion carried the White County offense with 901 yards passing for 11 touchdowns and running for 1,872 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also has 30 tackles with one interception on defense.

37. Rhyan Brown, Melrose, RB , 5-9, 170

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 33

The Wildcats back rushed for 1,241 yards with 20 touchdowns as Melrose finished 8-4. He has offers from Austin Peay, Middle Tennessee State and Eastern Kentucky.

38. Hal Niendorf, Knox Webb, DB, 6-0, 170

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 34

Niendorff ran for 220 yards and two touchdowns and had 80 tackles, four for a loss, a sack and three interceptions.

39. Tyler Travers, Mt. Juliet, QB, 6-5, 205

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 36

Travers finished with 1,550 yards passing with 14 touchdowns and nine interceptions as Mt. Juliet finished 9-3.

40. Mason Goree, Bradley Central, CB, 5-11, 150

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 22

Goree has offers from Vanderbilt and Eastern Kentucky. He had 20 tackles with one pass defended as Bradley Central finished 13-1 and advanced to the 6A state semifinals.

41. Samuel Willoughby III, Fayetteville, QB, 6-6, 190

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 30

Willoughby threw for 1,436 yards and 13 touchdowns with three interceptions and ran for another 468 yards and three touchdowns. He holds offers from Central Michigan and EKU.

42. Brooklen Davis, MBA, RB, 5-11, 190

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 43

Davis led the Big Red in rushing with 1,325 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 110 yards a game.

43. Cam Miller, Haywood, RB, 5-7, 155

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 45

The elusive quarterback ran for 1,911 yards and 25 touchdowns while helping Haywood advance to the 4A quarterfinals.

44. Eli Graf, Alcoa, DB, 5-9, 160

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 46

Graf was part of a defense that allowed only 8.3 points a game, including four shutouts on the Tornadoes way to the 3A state title.

45. Isaiah Lackey, Sheffield, DL

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 44

Lackey had 42 tackles, 14 for a loss and seven sacks. He has offers from Middle Tennessee State and Eastern Kentucky.

46. Mitchell Carey, Donelson Christian, QB, 6-2, 195

Previous rank: Preseason: Not ranked

Carey guided DCA to the DII-A quarterfinals after throwing for 2,814 yards with 37 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

47. Donovan Higgins, Pearl-Cohn, WR, 6-1, 185

Previous rank: Preseason: Not ranked

Higgins had 19 receptions for 390 yards and six touchdowns for the Firebirds, who went 15-0.

48. J'Alan Terry, Bradley Central, RB, 5-11, 175

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 48

Terry was injured for much of the season but still managed 91 carries for 587 yards rushing and three touchdowns. He has offers from Kentucky, EKU, Charlotte, Central Michigan, APSU and Toledo.

49. Gray Eubanks, Huntingdon, QB, 5-9, 175

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 49

Eubanks threw for 614 yards and six touchdowns and ran for 896 yards and 26 TDs as Huntingdon finished 11-2 and advanced to the state quarterfinals in 2A.

50. Brycen McDonald, Lewis County, QB, 6-4, 190

Previous rank: Preseason: No. 50

McDonald finished with 1,874 yards passing with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions while guiding the Panthers to a 9-2 record.

