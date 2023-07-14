Tennessee's Phillip Fulmer considered South Carolina's Shane Beamer to replace Jeremy Pruitt

COLUMBIA — Shane Beamer endeared himself to South Carolina fans when he led the team to a 63-38 upset of No. 5 Tennessee last season, but the Gamecocks coach could have ended up on the opposite sideline of that matchup in an alternate college football universe.

A week before Tennessee fired Jeremy Pruitt in 2021 for committing numerous NCAA violations during his three-year tenure, then-athletics director Phillip Fulmer included Beamer on a list of 16 potential candidates for the job. The emailed list was obtained by Knox News through an open records request.

Fulmer sent the email to Caitlyn Hardy, then his assistant director for executive operations, on Jan. 11, 2021. Knox News reported that some of the email appears to have been written in late November 2020, but it was not sent to Hardy until January. By the time it was sent, Beamer had already been hired by South Carolina in December 2020.

Fulmer, who coached the Vols from 1992-2008, wrote in the email that Beamer was worth consideration because he "coached for (Fulmer)" as a graduate assistant with the Vols from 2001-03. Before accepting the South Carolina job, Beamer was serving as assistant head coach and tight ends coach at Oklahoma.

Beamer wasn't the only SEC head coach included on the list. Fulmer listed both Florida coach Billy Napier, who served as an assistant coach under Pruitt at Alabama, and recent Auburn hire Hugh Freeze.

The NCAA handed Tennessee its punishment Friday as a result of its investigation into Pruitt and his staff. Pruitt received a six-year show-cause penalty, and seven former assistant coaches and staffers also got multi-year show-cause penalties. That means they cannot coach or recruit during that time frame unless their prospective employer gets approval from the NCAA.

The Vols were put on a five-year probation, which includes 28 scholarships cuts, recruiting restrictions, vacating wins and a fine exceeding $8 million.

