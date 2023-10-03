Tennessee's Josh Heupel ranks among highest paid college football coaches: See list

Tennessee's Josh Heupel is one of 10 college football coaches earning $9 million annually, according to the USA TODAY Sports salary database released Tuesday.

Seven SEC coaches are among the top 10 highest paid, led by Alabama’s Nick Saban at $11.41 million.

Heupel and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin are tied at No. 9 on the list at $9 million each. They are also among the highest paid coaches to not reach a College Football Playoff game as head coaches.

Heupel, the 2022 AP SEC Coach of the Year, skyrocketed up the list after two seasons at Tennessee. In January, his pay almost doubled from $5 million to $9 million after the Vols reeled off their best season in more than 20 years.

In 2022, Tennessee posted an 11-2 record with long-awaited wins over rivals Alabama and Florida. It reached No. 1 in College Football Playoff rankings in November and won the Orange Bowl over Clemson. Heupel coached the highest scoring offense in college football, and quarterback Hendon Hooker was the SEC Offensive Player of the Year.

Heupel has a 22-9 record in his third season at Tennessee after taking over a program in disarray. Heupel replaced Jeremy Pruitt, who was fired for cause amid an NCAA investigation in serious recruiting violations. The Vols were put on probation for five years for the violations committed under Pruitt, but Heupel has led the Vols back to national prominence.

The Vols have won 17 of their last 21 games overall under Heupel and 13 consecutive victories at Neyland Stadium.

Most coaches ahead of Heupel reached national title game

Heupel’s salary points to the competitive nature of the SEC and high expectations for Tennessee.

Six of the eight coaches ahead of Heupel have either won a national title or reached the championship game.

Saban, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney ($10.88 million), Georgia’s Kirby Smart ($10.71 million) led their programs to a national championship. Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher ($9.15 million) won a national title at Florida State.

LSU’s Brian Kelly ($9.98 million) led Notre Dame to the BCS title game and two College Football Playoff appearances. And Ryan Day ($10.27 million) guided Ohio State to the College Football Playoff final.

The only exceptions ahead of Heupel are Kentucky’s Mark Stoops ($9.01 million) and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker ($10.02 million), but Tucker was fired in September while facing sexual harassment allegations.

Here are the 2023 salaries of SEC coaches:

Nick Saban (Alabama): $11.41 million

Kirby Smart (Georgia): $10.71 million

Brian Kelly (LSU): $9.98 million

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M): $9.15 million

Mark Stoops (Kentucky): $9.01 million

Josh Heupel (Tennessee): $9 million

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss): $9 million

Billy Napier (Florida): $7.27 million

Hugh Freeze (Auburn): $6.5 million

Sam Pittman (Arkansas): $6.36 million

Shane Beamer (South Carolina): $6.13 million

Eliah Drinkwitz (Missouri): $6 million

Clark Lea (Vanderbilt): $3.05 million

Zach Arnett (Mississippi State): $3 million

