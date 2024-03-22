Tennessee's Jordan Gainey, St. Peter's Latrell Reid earn technical fouls for — talking

Tennessee basketball put any notions of a 2-15 upset to bed in the first half of Thursday's NCAA Tournament first round game against Saint Peter's in Charlotte.

But the first half also included the most inconsequential offsetting technical fouls with 3:32 to play.

After Tennessee guard Jordan Gainey was fouled by Latrell Reid, the two had a pretty uneventful conversation (to the public eye, at least) before Gainey went to the free throw line after a media timeout. Both players were assessed technical fouls, which offset.

Reid led the Peacocks with nine points in the first half but also recorded three fouls. Gainey had three points and two assists in 10 first-half minutes while picking up two fouls.

Tennessee led Saint Peter's 46-20 at halftime after jumping out to a 27-7 lead midway through the period.

Thursday's winner will face 7-seed Texas in the second round on Saturday in Charlotte.

