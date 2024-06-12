Tennessee's John Henderson, best defensive lineman I ever saw, belongs in Hall of Fame | Strange

When I think of John Henderson, it’s in the context of being among the handful of the best players I witnessed in 34 years of covering University of Tennessee football.

Give me Peyton Manning, Heath Shuler, Eric Berry, Carl Pickens and Henderson. (I know, Al Wilson would like a word. Dale Carter, too.)

I thought of Big John last week when the College Football Hall of Fame announced he’s on the ballot for the class of 2025.

The college football news cycle runs year-round. Here in early June we have the 2025 Hall of Fame candidates to ponder. Never mind that the 2024 class won’t be inducted for another six months.

Tennessee has a considerable presence among the 1,903 players inducted in the Hall – which I recommend as a worthwhile visit in Atlanta. Wilson and Berry are recent inductees.

The 2025 ballot includes 77 FBS players. Among them are UT holdovers Larry Seivers from the 1970s and Willie Gault from the ‘80s. Head coach Josh Heupel returns to the ballot for a fifth year, based on his career as an Oklahoma quarterback.

This is Henderson’s debut on the ballot. It’s about time.

Henderson was the best defensive lineman I watched during my years on the Vol beat. (For the record, my coverage began the year after Reggie White left.)

Big John was academically ineligible as a freshman during the 1998 national championship season. From 1999-2001, he was a game-changer in the trenches. He won the Outland Trophy in 2000 and was SEC defensive player of the year.

So, from a Tennessee standpoint, that’s four candidates to root for to make the class of ‘25: three VFLs and the head coach.

As a nod to Johnny Majors, I’ll pull for Matt Cavanaugh, the Pittsburgh quarterback who led Majors’ 1976 national championship team and set up the coach's return to the Vols the following year.

There is also a coaches’ ballot. Any college football fan recognizes two new names eligible for 2025: Nick Saban and Urban Meyer.

I assume both will be first-ballot inductees. Check their resumes against Tennessee. Saban was 16-1, Meyer 6-0.

Among the remaining player candidates, a whole bunch had a history against Tennessee.

The one I’d single out as worthy of induction based solely on his play against the Vols is Florida defensive end Alex Brown.

I’ve never seen a defensive player disrupt a game against UT like Brown did in 1999. Florida won a squeaker, 23-21. Brown had five sacks, an interception, forced a fumble and deflected two passes.

Tee Martin might still wake up in a cold sweat from nightmares about Brown.

Another class of ’25 candidate I recall having a big day at Tennessee’s expense was Penn State back Ki-Jana Carter. He rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns in a 31-13 Citrus Bowl romp that ended the 1993 season (and Shuler’s career) on a downer.

Georgia’s Garrison Hearst scored three touchdowns against Tennessee in 1992. But the Vols got the last word with a Shuler-led rally to pull out a 34-31 win between the hedges for interim head coach Phillip Fulmer.

UCLA back Gaston Green rushed for 194 yards and two scores as the rallying Bruins escaped Neyland Stadium with a 26-26 tie to open the 1985 season.

Florida State’s great receiver Peter Warrick won’t use his Fiesta Bowl highlight clip to curry favor with voters.

There weren’t any highlights. Warrick had one catch for 7 yards the night the Vols won the 1998 national championship. He also got stone-cold tackled by a punter.

Mike Strange is a former writer for the News Sentinel. He currently writes a weekly sports column for Shopper News.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football's John Henderson belongs in Hall of Fame