Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt to skip Orange Bowl, declare for 2023 NFL draft

So thankful for my @Vol_Football teammates, coaches and all of Vol Nation. It’s been an amazing ride. After careful consideration, I have decided to begin preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft. #VFL 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Y42GMG0hoY — Jalin Hyatt (@jalinhyatt) December 14, 2022

One of the most explosive playmakers in college football is getting an early start on his preparations for the next level.

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft, and will not play in the Orange Bowl, making the announcement via social media Wednesday.

A dynamic pass-catcher who broke the Vols’ single-season school record for touchdown receptions this year, Hyatt hauled in five scores in Tennessee’s upset win over Alabama earlier this season.

One of the top prospects at his position in this year’s draft class, Hyatt is already generating first-round buzz.

