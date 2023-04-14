Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman has pre-draft visit with Steelers

Former Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman is one of the two prospects visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday for pre-draft visits. The Steelers also had Kansas State edge Felix Anudike-Azomah on Friday.

Tillman is something of the forgotten wide receiver in this draft class. He’s certainly overshadowed by his teammate Jalin Hyatt. To be fair, Hyatt shined when Tillman was out in 2022 with an ankle injury.

Tillman’s game is predicated on his size and physicality. While he doesn’t lack explosion and athleticism, he is settled into being more of a jump ball receiver and doesn’t work to get separation.

The Steelers are on the hunt for a No. 3 wide receiver in this upcoming draft. Pittsburgh needs a player who can line up in the slot or move outside and Tillman was almost exclusively an outside receiver on the right side in college.

As far as draft stock, Tillman is a late second, early third round type of player but might not be the fit the Steelers need in terms of a slot receiver.

More 2023 NFL draft!

Steelers bring in EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah for pre-draft visit Tony Pauline says lack of effort turned Steelers off Ohio State OT Dawand Jones NFL reveals list of 17 prospects invited to attend NFL draft

Follow all of your favorite Pennsylvania teams at Steelers Wire, Nittany Lions Wire, Sixers Wire and Eagles Wire!

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire