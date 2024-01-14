Tennessee women's basketball live score updates vs Texas A&M: Lady Vols face Aggies in SEC play

Lady Vols basketball is back on the road after two wins at home in SEC play.

Tennessee (10-5, 3-0 SEC) takes on Texas A&M (13-3, 1-2) at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on Sunday (5 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Lady Vols have knocked off three straight conference opponents, defeating Florida most recently on Thursday. The Aggies are coming off an 87-70 loss to LSU on the road.

The Lady Vols got 20-point performances from senior guard Jewel Spear and junior forward Sara Puckett. Tennessee star forward Rickea Jackson is averaging 23 points, 11.3 rebounds and two assists while shooting 50% in conference play.

MORE: Watch Lady Vols basketball vs. Texas A&M live on Fubo (free trial)

What channel is Lady Vols basketball vs. Texas A&M on today?

TV: ESPN

Streaming: Fubo (subscribe today)

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Jan. 14

Time: 5 p.m. ET

Lady Vols basketball live score updates vs. Texas A&M

Lady Vols basketball schedule 2023

Lady Vols basketball's next five games:

at Mississippi State: 7 p.m. ET on Jan. 18 (SEC Network)

vs. Vanderbilt: 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 21 (SEC Network)

at Ole Miss: 3 p.m. ET on Jan. 28 (ESPN or ESPN2)

at Georgia: 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 1 (SEC Network)

vs. Missouri: 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 4 (SECN+)

Cora Hall covers University of Tennessee women’s athletics. Email her at cora.hall@knoxnews.com and follow her on Twitter @corahalll. If you enjoy Cora’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that allows you to access all of it.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Lady Vols basketball score updates vs. Texas A&M in SEC play