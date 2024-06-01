Tennessee wins opening Knoxville Regional game against Northern Kentucky

No. 1 overall seed Tennessee (51-11) opened NCAA Tournament play on Friday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. The Vols defeated Northern Kentucky (35-23), 9-3, in the Knoxville Regional.

Chris Stamos started for Tennessee and pitched 0.1 innings. He allowed two hits and one earned run, while totaling 16 pitches against the Norse.

AJ Causey (12-3) replaced Stamos and pitched 6.2 innings in relief. He recorded eight strikeouts and totaled 80 pitches. Kirby Connell also pitched two innings in relief and recorded two strikeouts against six batters.

The Vols’ offense totaled nine hits, including home runs by Billy Amick, Dylan Dreiling and Hunter Ensley.

Tennessee advances to play Indiana in a winner’s bracket game on Saturday at Lindsey Nelson Stadium. First pitch is slated for 6 p.m. EDT.

The Hoosiers defeated Southern Miss, 10-4, on Friday.

