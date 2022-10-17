Tennessee win over Alabama shook up college football and created unforgettable moments

Tennessee 52, Alabama 49. USC fans were focused on the game against Utah, which started just after the Volunteers defeated Nick Saban for the very first time. Tennessee’s win, though, was an earthquake in college football terms. The Vols, who have not won a conference championship since their national title season in 1998, have a proud tradition and a very long football drought. Tennessee, Nebraska, and UCLA have all not won a conference championship this century.

Tennessee’s pursuit of an SEC title is still a battle against the odds. The Vols have to beat mighty Georgia — the defending national champion — to win the SEC East Division. However, the win over Alabama puts UT in the top five and in position to make a New Year’s Six bowl. The Vols are likely to make an NY6 game, much as USC is under Lincoln Riley.

You will want to see some of the incredible images collected over the weekend from that Tennessee-Bama game, mostly from our friends at Vols Wire but also from other journalists on Twitter.

Truly, you’ll want to see these incredible photos:

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers place kicker Chase McGrath (40) kicks the game winning field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down the goal posts after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans on the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) celebrates with fans after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
Fans storm the field after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
Fans storm the field after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans carry the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY SportsL

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans rush the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans rush the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

