Tennessee win over Alabama shook up college football and created unforgettable moments
Tennessee 52, Alabama 49. USC fans were focused on the game against Utah, which started just after the Volunteers defeated Nick Saban for the very first time. Tennessee’s win, though, was an earthquake in college football terms. The Vols, who have not won a conference championship since their national title season in 1998, have a proud tradition and a very long football drought. Tennessee, Nebraska, and UCLA have all not won a conference championship this century.
Tennessee’s pursuit of an SEC title is still a battle against the odds. The Vols have to beat mighty Georgia — the defending national champion — to win the SEC East Division. However, the win over Alabama puts UT in the top five and in position to make a New Year’s Six bowl. The Vols are likely to make an NY6 game, much as USC is under Lincoln Riley.
You will want to see some of the incredible images collected over the weekend from that Tennessee-Bama game, mostly from our friends at Vols Wire but also from other journalists on Twitter.
Truly, you’ll want to see these incredible photos:
FORMER TROJAN
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers place kicker Chase McGrath (40) kicks the game winning field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
POUR IT ON
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down the goal posts after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
SMOKE FOR SMOKEY
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans on the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
HENDON HEISMAN
Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) celebrates with fans after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.
EMOTIONS!
Fans storm the field after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
SEA OF ORANGE
Fans storm the field after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022
GOING POSTAL
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans carry the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY SportsL
EVERYONE'S HERE
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans rush the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
LIVING IT UP
Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans rush the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
ALL THAT SMOKE
A cloud of cigar smoke wafts over a winning Neyland pic.twitter.com/yVJAKXeabS
— Jake Thompson (@jthomps72) October 15, 2022
FORMER TENNESSEE COACH
A scene from last night: Former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley quietly eating a container of spaghetti and meatballs in the corner as Vols fans celebrated right above his head. pic.twitter.com/8pDzYldSzh
— John Talty (@JTalty) October 16, 2022
CURRENT TENNESSEE COACH
Wrote about Dooley’s spaghetti eating and more from a wild scene after Tennessee finally beat Alabama here: https://t.co/lnPYumDJhj
— John Talty (@JTalty) October 16, 2022
THE LIVE VIDEO, THE FIREWORKS, AND MORE
TENNESSEE TAKES DOWN ALABAMA AND THE FANS ARE STORMING THE FIELD AT NEYLAND STADIUM.
WHAT A WIN FOR THE VOLS. pic.twitter.com/1MkxrkyxBA
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022
POIGNANT MOMENT
Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker had a special moment with his mom after the #Vols stunning win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium. #GoVols
Final: https://t.co/CTMfgbRGzc pic.twitter.com/oChWvrUUdM
— GoVolsXtra (@GoVolsXtra) October 16, 2022
MAYHEM
We don’t give a DAMN about the whole state of Alabama!!!! pic.twitter.com/0V80wrZYkO
— Big_j (@j_vols) October 16, 2022
SCENES
The SEC has fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama.
Meanwhile, the school has turned to fans to help pay for new goalposts.https://t.co/rQU0icjSkc
— AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 16, 2022
TIDAL WAVE AFTER BEATING THE TIDE
POV: Vol fans tearing down the goal post in Neyland Stadium after beating Alabama 52-49 🧡 Go Vols! pic.twitter.com/i71hYGKMwC
— Lexi Spivak (@LexiSpivakTV) October 16, 2022
FIELD-LEVEL VIEW
FINAL:#Vols – 52
Alabama – 49
TENNESSEE WINS! pic.twitter.com/rXfI2SLrVv
— Ryan Sylvia (@RyanTSylvia) October 16, 2022
CARRIER SERVICE
Goal posts carried down Cumberland Avenue following VOLS big win over Alabama. @6News pic.twitter.com/8YgqelugTZ
— Lori Tucker (@newstucker) October 16, 2022
RIVER VIEW
@Vol_Football had Neyland Stadium rocking Saturday. Here’s unedited pure sound from my balcony on Alabama’s last drive. A wall of noise, Vols fans, y’all rock, we rock. Tennessee is all the way back pic.twitter.com/nCEAw41yUn
— Jake Thompson (@jthomps72) October 17, 2022