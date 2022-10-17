Tennessee win over Alabama shook up college football and created unforgettable moments

Tennessee 52, Alabama 49. USC fans were focused on the game against Utah, which started just after the Volunteers defeated Nick Saban for the very first time. Tennessee’s win, though, was an earthquake in college football terms. The Vols, who have not won a conference championship since their national title season in 1998, have a proud tradition and a very long football drought. Tennessee, Nebraska, and UCLA have all not won a conference championship this century.

Tennessee’s pursuit of an SEC title is still a battle against the odds. The Vols have to beat mighty Georgia — the defending national champion — to win the SEC East Division. However, the win over Alabama puts UT in the top five and in position to make a New Year’s Six bowl. The Vols are likely to make an NY6 game, much as USC is under Lincoln Riley.

You will want to see some of the incredible images collected over the weekend from that Tennessee-Bama game, mostly from our friends at Vols Wire but also from other journalists on Twitter.

Truly, you’ll want to see these incredible photos:

FORMER TROJAN

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers place kicker Chase McGrath (40) kicks the game winning field goal against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

POUR IT ON

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans tear down the goal posts after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

SMOKE FOR SMOKEY

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans on the field after beating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

HENDON HEISMAN

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) celebrates with fans after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

EMOTIONS!

Fans storm the field after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

SEA OF ORANGE

Fans storm the field after Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama in Neyland Stadium, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022

GOING POSTAL

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans carry the goal posts after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY SportsL

EVERYONE'S HERE

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans rush the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

LIVING IT UP

Oct 15, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers fans rush the field after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

ALL THAT SMOKE

A cloud of cigar smoke wafts over a winning Neyland pic.twitter.com/yVJAKXeabS — Jake Thompson (@jthomps72) October 15, 2022

FORMER TENNESSEE COACH

A scene from last night: Former Tennessee coach Derek Dooley quietly eating a container of spaghetti and meatballs in the corner as Vols fans celebrated right above his head. pic.twitter.com/8pDzYldSzh — John Talty (@JTalty) October 16, 2022

CURRENT TENNESSEE COACH

Wrote about Dooley’s spaghetti eating and more from a wild scene after Tennessee finally beat Alabama here: https://t.co/lnPYumDJhj — John Talty (@JTalty) October 16, 2022

THE LIVE VIDEO, THE FIREWORKS, AND MORE

TENNESSEE TAKES DOWN ALABAMA AND THE FANS ARE STORMING THE FIELD AT NEYLAND STADIUM. WHAT A WIN FOR THE VOLS. pic.twitter.com/1MkxrkyxBA — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 15, 2022

POIGNANT MOMENT

Tennessee football QB Hendon Hooker had a special moment with his mom after the #Vols stunning win over Alabama at Neyland Stadium. #GoVols Final: https://t.co/CTMfgbRGzc pic.twitter.com/oChWvrUUdM — GoVolsXtra (@GoVolsXtra) October 16, 2022

MAYHEM

We don’t give a DAMN about the whole state of Alabama!!!! pic.twitter.com/0V80wrZYkO — Big_j (@j_vols) October 16, 2022

SCENES

The SEC has fined Tennessee $100,000 for a wild, field-storming celebration after a win over Alabama. Meanwhile, the school has turned to fans to help pay for new goalposts.https://t.co/rQU0icjSkc — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) October 16, 2022

TIDAL WAVE AFTER BEATING THE TIDE

POV: Vol fans tearing down the goal post in Neyland Stadium after beating Alabama 52-49 🧡 Go Vols! pic.twitter.com/i71hYGKMwC — Lexi Spivak (@LexiSpivakTV) October 16, 2022

FIELD-LEVEL VIEW

CARRIER SERVICE

Goal posts carried down Cumberland Avenue following VOLS big win over Alabama. ⁦@6News⁩ pic.twitter.com/8YgqelugTZ — Lori Tucker (@newstucker) October 16, 2022

RIVER VIEW

@Vol_Football had Neyland Stadium rocking Saturday. Here’s unedited pure sound from my balcony on Alabama’s last drive. A wall of noise, Vols fans, y’all rock, we rock. Tennessee is all the way back pic.twitter.com/nCEAw41yUn — Jake Thompson (@jthomps72) October 17, 2022

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire