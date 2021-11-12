Tennessee to wear all-black uniforms against Georgia

The Tennessee Volunteers plan to wear their all-black uniforms, known as “Dark Mode,” against No. 1-ranked Georgia on Nov. 13.

Tennessee’s jersey combination may give Georgia a pinch more motivation for the SEC East rivalry game. The Bulldogs have worn black jerseys in big games in the past and know the results can be hit or miss.

Tennessee has one of the top offenses that Georgia has faced all season. The Volunteers’ up-tempo attack will provide a challenge for Georgia. The game will be one of the most hostile environments UGA has played in all season.

Georgia has only played in a few true road games this season: at Vanderbilt, where the stands were mostly red, and at Auburn, which is always one of the top environments in the SEC.

Tennessee and quarterback Hendon Hooker last wore their black jerseys on Oct. 9 this season against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Calvin Mattheis-USA TODAY Sports

If I were Tennessee, then I am not sure this would be the game to choose to wear the all-black jersey combination. The jerseys look clean and are exciting, but will not help the Vols when they face the best defense in the country. The Georgia-Tennessee game should be fun and may be one of UGA’s more entertaining games all season.

Tennessee football announced their uniform combination via their Twitter account:

