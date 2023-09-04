Tennessee to wear Artful Dodger Smokey Grey uniforms

No. 10 Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) will host Austin Peay (0-1, 0-0 ASUN) Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 2.

Kickoff between the Vols and Governors is slated for 5 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+. Justin Kutcher (play-by-play) and Dave Steckel (analyst) will be on the call.

Tennessee will wear Artful Dodger Smokey Grey uniforms on Saturday, the 51st anniversary of quarterback Condredge Holloway’s first start as a Vol.

Holloway, nicknamed the Artful Dodger, made history as the first Black player to start at quarterback in the Southeastern Conference.

“Saturday is a unique opportunity, celebrating the 51-year anniversary of Condredge Holloway, the first Black quarterback in this league,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “Pretty special opportunity to honor a great legacy, somebody that meant so much through who he is, his character, how he handled himself here, post-playing career, and the legacy that he has left behind. Like all the guys who have statues and are honored outside of our stadium, it is an awesome way to honor their legacy.”

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire