The Titans have made several roster moves, one of which effectively declares a winner in their kicking competition.

Tennessee has waived offensive lineman Paul Adams, offensive lineman Ross Reynolds, and kicker Tucker McCann on Monday. All three players were waived with an injury designation.

With McCann off the roster, Sam Ficken is the Titans’ remaining kicker. He has made all three of his field goals and all six of his extra points in the 2021 preseason. Per Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, Ficken has connected on 48-of-53 field goals in practice.

Ficken hit 13-of-15 field goals with the Jets last year. He’s connected on 73 percent of field goals in his career, dating back to 2017.

The Titans have also placed defensive lineman Anthony Rush on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s currently unclear whether Rush tested positive for the virus or is a close contact of someone who has. Rush signed with the Titans in July after spending the offseason program with Green Bay.

Tennessee waives three, places Anthony Rush on COVID-19 list originally appeared on Pro Football Talk