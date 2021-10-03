Tennessee vs New York Jets prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, October 3

Tennessee vs New York Jets How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 3

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Tennessee (2-1), New York Jets (0-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tennessee vs New York Jets Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Can the Titans keep running Derrick Henry over and over and over again so early in the season?

He helped carry the team to a win over New England, and last week he ran for 113 yards on 28 carries against Indianapolis. This week the gameplan isn’t hard. Keep feeding 22, don’t turn the ball over – a huge issue so far with three giveaways last week and three in the opener against Arizona – and let the struggling defense dare Zach Wilson to win this.

The rookie has the tools. He looks like a keeper just three weeks in, but he’s still in desperate need of a lot more time. The Jets are going to turn it over a few times, but more than that, they’re going to stall over and over again.

They scored just six points total in the last two games.

– Week 5 College Football Expert Picks

Why New York Jets Will Win

Yeah, the turnovers – Tennessee is disastrous.

It’s not just that the Titans are giving the ball away, but they’re also not coming up with big plays. As is the defense is getting hammered on by anyone who can throw, and it’s not coming up with takeaways with none in the last two games.

Worst of all, the injuries are going to be a problem. AJ Brown and Julio Jones are hurt, the Jets will focus the entire defense on slowing down Henry – not like that’s a given even if the manpower is there – and the run D that hasn’t been all that bad might take over.

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee is 2-1, but it’s a very, very shaky record.

Story continues

It’s not going to be an offensive show with a whole lot of conservative play-calling on both sides to try avoiding mistakes.

As mediocre as the Titan defense has been, though, it’ll catch a break against a Jet offense that doesn’t know how to put the biscuit in the basket.

This won’t be pretty in any way.

– Week 4 NFL Expert Picks

Tennessee vs New York Jets Prediction, Line

Tennessee 23, New York Jets 13

Line: Tennessee -6, o/u: 44

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: College football overtime format

1: NFL overtime format

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings