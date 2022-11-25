Tennessee vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction Game Preview

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 7:300 ET

Venue: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Tennessee (9-2), Vanderbilt (5-6)

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Vol offense is still going to be explosive.

Everything went wrong in the blowout loss to South Carolina. The College Football Playoff dream is gone, and worse yet, star QB Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL.

Backup Joe Milton isn’t Hooker, but he has all the tools and skills to bomb away deep, and the running game is there to take over to keep the pressure off the new guy under center.

Tennessee is known for it’s high-flying fun show down the field, but it also ran for 200 yards or more six times – it’s 8-0 when it gets past 152 rushing yards.

Vanderbilt gives up 154 rushing yards per game, but …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Can the Commodores really go bowling?

They managed to shock Kentucky and Florida over the last two weeks to make this for six wins and bowl eligibility. How?

The defense is giving up big plays, but not a slew of little ones – if that makes any sense.

Florida’s Anthony Richardson bombed away for 400 yards, but he only hit 58% of his throws and there wasn’t any running game. Kentucky’s passing attack didn’t do anything – Will Levis didn’t have any time – but the ground attack worked. Vanderbilt managed to win both games because of …

Completion percentage.

Vandy is 4-0 when teams hit fewer than 60% of their passes, and 1-6 when allowing more than that.

Joe Milton has a lot of positives. Being accurate isn’t one of them, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Tennessee pick itself up off the mat?

The running game will do most of the heavy lifting and the defense will be good enough. Vanderbilt will throw well, but it won’t take over on the ground like it’ll need to.

It’ll make this interesting, but there will be just enough explosion from the Vols to get out alive.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Tennessee 38, Vanderbilt 27

Line: Tennessee -13.5, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Must See Rating (out of 5): 3

