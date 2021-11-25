Tennessee vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 27

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 27

Game Time: 3:45 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Vanderbilt (2–9), Tennessee (6-5)

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Vanderbilt just doesn’t score enough.

New Mexico is the only team in college football that scores fewer points than the Commodore attack that averages just over 15 points per game. When the Tennessee offense is humming, it seems like it can get that on one drive.

Even when Vandy’s attack is moving the ball – it did a nice job of balancing things out in last week’s 31-17 loss to Ole Miss – it’s not finishing things off with points.

There just aren’t enough third down conversions to keep things moving, but …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

Tennessee doesn’t do much defensively to come up with third down stops.

Yeah, this has been a great first season for the Vols under head coach Josh Heupel, but the D is getting hit hard by everyone in the SEC.

Alabama, Georgia, and Kentucky all did what you’d expect them to do, but Kentucky had the most fun of anyone this season with over 600 yards in in the 45-42 Vol win.

Again, Vanderbilt showed last week that it could move things along just a little bit. The Tennessee offensive line gives up too many sacks, the attack holds the ball for about 24 minutes a game, and …

What’s Going To Happen

It seems like Vanderbilt has been close.

It punched its weight in losses to Missouri and Kentucky before getting by Ole Miss, it almost beat South Carolina, and last week’s Ole Miss game was at least competitive. Yeah …

Tennessee will score on its first two drives to get up fast, and it’ll coast from there.

Tennessee vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 48, Vanderbilt 20

Line: Tennessee -32, o/u: 63

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

