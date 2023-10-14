Tennessee vs. Texas A&M live score, updates, highlights from Vols' Week 7 game vs. Aggies

No. 17 Tennessee football (4-1, 1-1 SEC) comes out of its bye week to face a critical midseason game against Texas A&M with a Checker Neyland Stadium.

It's only the fifth time the schools have played, with two of those games occurring after the Aggies (4-2, 2-1) joined the SEC in the 2012 college football season. Texas A&M's only previous trip to Knoxville was a 34-13 victory in 2020 (in front of reduced attendance due to COVID-19 protocols).

The Vols' home crowd should make for more hostile conditions, especially considering Tennessee has won 13 consecutive homes games. Conversely, Jimbo Fisher not only have lost seven straight true road games, but also are coming off a 26-20 home defeat vs. No. 10 Alabama.

Tennessee is coming off a bye in Week 6, following a 41-20 win vs. South Carolina the week prior. The Vols' time off comes ahead of a pivotal back stretch of the 2023 college football season: As of Week 7, they face four ranked teams in the Crimson Tide, No. 23 Kentucky, No. 25 Missouri and No. 1 Georgia.

With only one loss thus far this season, Tennessee's hopes of challenging for the SEC championship — perhaps even a College Football Playoff berth — remain alive. But there can be no more defeats along the way, including against Texas A&M on Saturday.

Follow along for live scores, updates and highlights from the Week 7 game between Tennessee and Texas A&M.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M score

Teams 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Tennessee — — — — — Texas A&M — — — — —

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M live updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET.

UT-A&M: Score prediction, scouting report for Vols, Aggies' SEC game

What channel is Tennessee vs. Texas A&M on today?

Saturday's game between the Vols and Aggies will air nationally on CBS. Streaming options include Paramount+ and Fubo, which offers a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M start time

Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday's game between Tennessee and Texas A&M is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET from Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee vs. Texas A&M betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 13

Spread: Tennessee (-3)

Over/under: 54.5

Moneyline: Tennessee (-155) | Texas A&M +130

Tennessee schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Tennessee 49, Virginia 13 Saturday, Sept. 9 Tennessee 30, Austin Peay 13 Saturday, Sept. 16 Florida 29, Tennessee 16* Saturday, Sept. 23 Tennessee 45, UTSA 16 Saturday, Sept. 30 Tennessee 41, South Carolina 20* Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 10 Alabama* Saturday, Oct. 28 at No. 23 Kentucky* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. UConn Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 25 Missouri* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC Ten Championship Game (Atlanta)

Texas A&M schedule 2023

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Texas A&M 52, New Mexico 10 Saturday, Sept. 9 Miami 48, Texas A&M 33 Saturday, Sept. 16 Texas A&M 47, Louisiana-Monroe 3 Saturday, Sept. 23 Texas A&M 27, Auburn 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Texas A&M 34, Arkansas 22* Saturday, Oct. 7 No. 10 Alabama 26, Texas A&M 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 at No. 17 Tennessee* Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. South Carolina* Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 13 Ole Miss* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Mississippi State* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Abilene Christian* Saturday, Nov. 25 at No. 20 LSU* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

