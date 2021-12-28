Tennessee vs Purdue: TransPerfect Music City Bowl prediction, game preview, how to watch

Tennessee vs Purdue: TransPerfect Music City Bowl How To Watch

Date: Thursday, December 30

Game Time: 3:00 pm ET

Venue: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: ESPN, Live stream on ESPN+

Records: Purdue (8-4), Tennessee (7-5)

Tennessee vs Purdue TransPerfect Music City Bowl Preview

– Fans of great defense need not tune in.

Purdue star WR David Bell opted out, but the passing game that averaged 340 yards per game should still go off on a Tennessee secondary that was 103rd in the nation. The Boilermakers will run the ball once in a while just because it’s supposed to, but it’s going to be bombs away from the start.

– Tennessee likes to run the ball, but second-leading running back Tiyon Evans surprisingly left, choosing to take his talents to Louisville. The high-powered offense should keep on rolling with one of the nation’s most efficient attacks, rolling up 459 total yards per game with an up-tempo style that doesn’t slow down.

– The Vol defense that had so many problems throughout the season settled down late when the schedule got easier, but now it needs to crank up a pass rush to force the Purdue offense to rush a bit and get out of its dink-and-dunk style. Without Bell, the downfield plays will be harder to get.

– Purdue’s defense was solid throughout the year – holding its own against everyone but Purdue and Wisconsin – but it’s without opted-out pass rusher George Karlaftis, the job of keeping down the speed and flash of the Vols.

Why Tennessee, Purdue Will Win

Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

TransPerfect Music City Bowl Top Players To Know

Why Purdue Will Win The TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Purdue can keep up.

Not having main man David Bell around is a problem, but there are other weapons to play around with – there’s been plenty of time to figure out how to make up for the loss of their main man.

No, Purdue might not have the big play ability Tennessee has, but the short-to-midrange throws will matter, too. The offense will control the clock while working the Vol D that gives up plenty of passing yards.

Tennessee being dead last in time of possession will matter here.

The Vols will wing it around and be explosive, but the running game is a big deal. Against FBS teams the team is 6-0 when averaging five yards or more per carry and was 0-5 when it didn’t.

Purdue allowed 4.2 yards per carry this season and only allowed over five yards per shot against Ohio State, Wisconsin, and Michigan State.

Why Tennessee Will Win The TransPerfect Music City Bowl

All things considered, Tennessee comes into this relatively clean on all fronts – knock on wood.

This will be as close to a regular season team as most SEC squads outside of the the College Football Playoff will have, and it should all show up with the offense going off from the start.

It begins with QB Hendon Hooker, who took off once he took over the offense, and now he’s expected to be back for next year after playing in this.

The Purdue defense has been solid all season long, but it got hit hard by the teams that could throw – and there weren’t many of them.

Ohio State went for 361 yards, and Notre Dame and Michigan State were both effective through the air – that’s about it for the dangerous passing attacks on the slate. There were a few offenses that moved with a good pace, but no one had anything like Tennessee is bringing.

The Vols will operate with speed, balance, and will keep the offense moving with points coming in bunches. They can and will hit a few deep shots, while Purdue will mostly crank out the midrange throws.

Not having Bell around hurts, and now losing second-leading receiver Milton Wright – he’s opting out – makes things even harder.

Tennessee vs Purdue: TransPerfect Music City Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee already got a win by not losing head coach Josh Heupel to the Oklahoma job, but it’s going to have a long day of dealing with Purdue’s style.

Tempo is going to matter here.

Tennessee was a whole lot of fun, but it had one good win against Kentucky, and that’s about it. The second-best win either against Missouri or South Carolina.

Purdue is a passing team, and it’s about to go against a team that can’t really stop the offenses that can throw. That’s going to make for a fun game, especially because it’ll open up Tennessee’s attack that much more.

The last time we saw a Jeff Brohm team in a bowl game his Boilermakers were rocked by Auburn 63-14 in the 2018 Music City Bowl. This won’t be that, but the Vols will have just a wee bit more pop in the fourth quarter – and more good parts in place – to get out with a wild win.

TransPerfect Music City Bowl: Tennessee vs Purdue Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 38, Purdue 30

Line: Tennessee -6, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

TransPerfect Music City Bowl History

2020 Canceled

Dec. 30, 2019 Louisville 38, Mississippi State 28

Dec. 28, 2018 Auburn 63, Purdue 14

Dec. 29, 2017 Northwestern 24, Kentucky 23

Dec. 30, 2016 Tennessee 38, Nebraska 24

Dec. 30, 2015 Louisville 27 Texas A&M 21

Dec. 30, 2014 Notre Dame 31 LSU 28

Dec. 30, 2013 Mississippi 25 Georgia Tech 17

Dec. 31, 2012 Vanderbilt 38 N.C. State 24

Dec. 30, 2011 Mississippi State 23 Wake Forest 17

Dec. 30, 2010 North Carolina 30 Tennessee 27 (2 OT)

Dec. 27, 2009 Clemson 21 Kentucky 13

Dec. 31, 2008 Vanderbilt 16 Boston College 14

Dec. 31, 2007 Kentucky 35 Florida State 28

Dec. 29, 2006 Kentucky 28 Clemson 20

Dec. 30, 2005 Virginia 34 Minnesota 31

Dec. 31, 2004 Minnesota 20 Alabama 16

Dec. 31, 2003 Auburn 28 Wisconsin 14

Dec. 30, 2002 Minnesota 29 Arkansas 14

Dec. 28, 2001 Boston College 20 Georgia 16

Dec. 28, 2000 West Virginia 49 Mississippi 38

Dec. 29, 1999 Syracuse 20 Kentucky 13

Dec. 29, 1998 Virginia Tech 38 Alabama 7



