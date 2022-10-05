Tennessee vs LSU prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Tennessee vs LSU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, LA

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Tennessee (4-0), LSU (4-1)

Tennessee vs LSU Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

That was a nice two weeks.

The Vols started the season 4-0 with a big, fun win over Florida going into a bye week break. As much as can be, they’re rested, they’ve had time to prepare, and now they get to go against an LSU team that’s been on a bit of a rough run.

The Tigers are playing well, but the Auburn game was tough, the Mississippi State was tough, now they have to get ready for a passing game that’s as efficient as any in college football. Hendon Hooker hasn’t thrown a pick, and he doesn’t have to force much thanks to a ground game that hit the 200-yard mark against everyone but Pitt.

That’s the No. 1 offense in college football rolling into Baton Rouge.

The defense is great on third downs and it has been strong against the run, but …

Why LSU Will Win

The Tennessee defense hasn’t been anything great overall.

Anthony Richardson and Florida bombed away for over 450 yards, the pass rush has been hit or miss, and the secondary is allowing more yards per game than anyone in the SEC.

Jayden Daniels needs to kick it all back in.

The former Arizona State transfer quarterback has been a terrific playmaker so far, but he’s coming off a rough day against Auburn leading to a players-only meeting to try getting everyone on the same page.

Going against the Tennessee secondary should fix a slew of problems.

On the other side, the defense is doing a nice job of taking the ball away, it’s been great at not breaking too often after bending, and overall it has quietly been really, really good.

What’s Going To Happen

The LSU defense is the best Tennessee has had to face so far, and it’s going to show.

Hooker and the Vol offense will get things rolling to make this a back-and-forth fight, but Daniels and the LSU attack will keep up.

There haven’t been too many deep shots from Daniels so far – that’s about to change.

The Tiger offense will run well enough to take some of the pressure off, and the defense will come up with the one second half stop the Vols won’t.

Tennessee vs LSU Prediction, Line

LSU 34, Tennessee 30

Line: Tennessee -3, o/u: 64

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Tennessee vs LSU Must See Rating (out of 5): 4.5

