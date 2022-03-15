Tennessee vs Longwood Prediction, Game Preview: NCAA Tournament First Round

Tennessee vs Longwood: NCAA Tournament First Round prediction and college basketball game preview.

Tennessee vs Longwood Game Preview, NCAA Tournament First Round How To Watch

Date: Thursday, March 17

Game Time: 2:45 pm

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

How To Watch: CBS

Records: Tennessee (3 seed, 26-6)

Longwood (14 seed, 26-7)

Region: South

Why Longwood Will Win

The Big South regular season and tournament champion comes in on an eight game winning streak and with a run of 20 wins in the last 21 games with a balanced group of veteran scorers who can all hit the boards.

It’s a sharp team that doesn’t beat itself, is fantastic at moving the ball around, and again, gets after it on the boards winning the rebounding margin by over seven per game.

Terrific on the free throw line, the goal is to hang around and get this down to a fouling contest late. Tennessee isn’t awful on the line, but it doesn’t get there like the Lancers do.

Why Tennessee Will Win

This is a slight step up in competition for Longwood.

It might have ripped through the Big 12 South, but it only dealt with two big conference teams. It got rolled by 33 against Iowa in the season opener and lost to a bad Georgetown squad.

This might be an experience Lancer team, but it’s not full of seniors and it’s not huge. It’s active and attacks with all five guys, but there’s no interior presence. If the threes aren’t dropping, forget it.

The Volunteers are strong at guarding the three and move the ball well enough to keep from giving up turnovers like the Lancers will need.

Tennessee vs Longwood: What’s Going To Happen

Can Tennessee keep it all going?

On the plus side, this is one of the hottest teams in college basketball. On the downside, it didn’t get much of a break after the great run for an SEC Championship and with six games in two weeks.

It’ll be fine.

This is an underseeded team – it should’ve been a 2 – but it won’t be a problem as long as the Lancer threes aren’t dropping.

It’s an energy game for the Vols. Longwood will keep on attacking with the right style for this tournament, but Tennessee doesn’t screw up enough to get knocked out here.

Tennessee vs Longwood: NCAA Tournament First Round Prediction, Lines

Tennessee 78, Longwood 64

Line: Tennessee -17, o/u: 132

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Tennessee vs Longwood Must See Rating: 2.5

