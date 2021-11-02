Tennessee vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Tennessee vs Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Kroger Field, Lexington, KY

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Tennessee (4-4), Kentucky (6-2)

Tennessee vs Kentucky Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Vols might have lost to Ole Miss and Alabama over the last two weeks, but the offense continues to be a whole lot of fun.

Hendon Hooker continues to be terrific. He’s averaging close to ten yards per pass with two or more scoring throws in six of the last seven games. He’s been steady, he’s not throwing picks, and he’s a seasoned enough vet to handle the pressure – he came up with a strong day in the loss to Alabama.

Not turning the ball over is a big key to the Tennessee attack. It might go fast, and it doesn’t care about the time of possession battle, but it only gave it up seven times so far.

Kentucky has a big turnover problem with four giveaways in last week’s loss to Mississippi State, and with multiple mistakes in five of the eight games.

The Tennessee offense doesn’t need any help, and Kentucky doesn’t force takeaways.

Why Kentucky Will Win

Kentucky doesn’t really slow things down or play stall ball, but it likes to play at its own pace and with a deliberate tempo – if it can.

The Tennessee offense might be great, but the defense is getting run over. It allowed close to 1,100 yards of total O to Ole Miss and Alabama over the last two games – holding up in key moments against the run was the biggest issue.

Ole Miss moved quickly – Matt Corral got beaten up, but he ran well – and Bama pounded away. Kentucky will do a little bit of both.

It’s no coincidence that the losses came when the Wildcat ground game stalled against both Georgia and Mississippi State. Tennessee can’t hold up like those two can.

What’s Going To Happen

Kentucky will run well.

Tennessee might provide the flash and the fun, but the Wildcats win when they can get past 100 yards on the ground, and they win relatively easily when they get to 200.

They’ll get to 200, but this won’t be anything easy.

Tennessee vs Kentucky Prediction, Lines

Kentucky 30, Tennessee 26

Line: Kentucky -2, o/u: 57

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

