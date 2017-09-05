Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech: Highlights, updates from Game 3 of SEC-ACC challenge

Week 1 of college football has been oh so good to the fans, but we still have one more game before we look on to Week 2: The final of three weekend-opening SEC vs. ACC matchups, Tennessee vs. Georgia Tech.

Both teams come into the 2017 season with the same records but completely different feelings about them. Butch Jones' Volunteers feel as if they didn't live up to their expectations in 2016, while Paul Johnson's Yellow Jackets come into the season on a 4-0 run — including 2-0 against fellow SEC East teams in Georgia and Kentucky.

Tennessee leads the series 24-17-12, though the former SEC rivals haven't met since 1987. Can the Volunteers overcome the Yellow Jackets' triple-option attack?

We'll find out. Highlights from the game (all times Eastern):

Second quarter

GT racking up the TOP. Tennessee has had the ball for just 7:39 so far.

9:12 p.m.: Georgia Tech is starting to get big chunks of yards with the triple-option. You can see Volunteers defense starting to wear as the Yellow Jackets drive to midfield.

9:05 p.m.: Tennessee is finally on the board! John Kelly punches it in from a yard out after Quinten Dormady hits Ethan Wolf for a third-down conversion from the 7. How big is that forced fumble now?







John Kelly dives for it, and he has Tennessee's 1st TD of the 2017 season: pic.twitter.com/zTzslvsi5Y

9:04 p.m.: Tennessee running back John Kelly gets two carries for 27 yards, including a 22-yarder scamper up the middle. Tennessee trying to get on the board from Georgia Tech's 7-yard line.

9:02 p.m.: Quinten Dormady completes a third-down pass to Jauan Jennings for the Volunteers' second first down of the night and their first third-down conversion.

8:55 p.m.: The Yellow Jackets convert another third-down with 7 yards to go. They're 5 for 7 and driving at their own 40.

8:54 p.m.: Indeed.







Vols are 0-of-4 on third down with average to-go distance of 10 yards. Not ideal.

8:49 p.m.: Quinten Dormady is 3 of 10 passing for 19 yards. The Yellow Jackets have no reason to rush, instead backing up eight into coverage. Tennessee punts, giving the ball back to Georgia Tech deep in their own territory.

8:47 p.m.: Quinten Dormady opens up the second quarter with a long ball attempt to Ethan Wolf, who just misses pulling the catch in. Still, Vols showing a willingness to open up the passing game with a first-year starter. Weird of the back judge to call it a catch on review.

8:45 p.m.: A telling stat from the first quarter of play:







Time of possession that quarter:

GT: 10:49

Tenn: 4:05





First quarter: Georgia Tech 7, Tennessee 0

8:42 p.m.: Evan Berry takes the ensuing kickoff and takes it all the way to Georgia Tech's 45-yard line. The Volunteers are going to start with great starting position. Can they get their offense going in the second quarter?

8:40 p.m.: Georgia Tech scores on a quarterback sneak from TaQuon Marshall. The Yellow Jackets converted all four third-down converstions on a drive that ate up six minutes of game clock to score with seconds remaining in the first quarter. The drive took 12 plays and 86 yards.

8:34 p.m.: Of course the longest play of the game for Georgia Tech would happen on a pass play. TaQuon Marshall gets a 44-yard completion to receiver Ricky Jeune. Yellow Jackets are driving in Vols territory.

8:33 p.m.: Darrell Taylor makes a great play on second down to put the Yellow Jackets in a third-and-long situation.







Darrell Taylor blows up the play, and it's nearly disastrous for Georgia Tech pic.twitter.com/xT4o2jRqFR

8:33 p.m.: Georgia Tech gets their first first down of the game on a long run from KirVonte Benson.

