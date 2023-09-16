Tennessee vs. Florida live score, updates, highlights: SEC football Week 3 in The Swamp

Tennessee football will try to snap a 20-year drought at The Swamp.

The No. 9 Vols (2-0) face Florida (1-1) at 7 p.m. ET Saturday on ESPN. Last season, they beat the Gators in Knoxville, but it has been a different story here.

UT's last win in Ben Hill Griffin Stadium was in 2003. This may be its best opportunity to end that skid. It marks the first time since 1971 that in their game, the Vols will be ranked and Florida will not.

What channel is Tennessee vs. Florida on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: Watch ESPN, Fubo (free trial)

Tennessee vs. Florida will air on ESPN, which is available again on Spectrum now that the highly publicized cable dispute has been resolved.

Chris Fowler (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) will call the game and Holly Rowe will be as the sideline reporter.

Streaming options for the game include Watch ESPN and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time does Tennessee vs. Florida start?

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 7 p.m. ET

The Vols and Gators will kick off at 7 p.m. ET in the first SEC conference game of the season for both teams.

Tennessee vs. Florida odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Saturday , Sept. 16.

Spread: Tennessee (-5.5)

Over/under: 56.5 points

Moneyline: Tennessee -210 | Florida +170

Tennessee 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Result Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. Virginia (Nashville) W 49-13 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. Austin Peay W 30-13 Saturday, Sept. 16 at Florida* --- Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. UTSA --- Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. South Carolina* --- Saturday, Oct. 7 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. No. 25 Texas A&M* --- Saturday, Oct. 21 at No. 3 Alabama* --- Saturday, Oct. 28 at Kentucky* --- Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. UConn --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at Missouri* --- Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. No. 1 Georgia* --- Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Vanderbilt* --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

Florida 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Result Thursday, Aug. 31 at No. 12 Utah L 24-11 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. McNeese State W 49-7 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. No. 9 Tennessee* --- Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. Charlotte --- Saturday, Sept. 30 at Kentucky* --- Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Vanderbilt* --- Saturday, Oct. 14 at South Carolina* --- Saturday, Oct. 21 BYE --- Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. No. 1 Georgia (Jacksonville)* --- Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Arkansas* --- Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 14 LSU* --- Saturday, Nov. 18 at Missouri* --- Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. No. 3 Florida State --- Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta) ---

