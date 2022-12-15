Tennessee vs. Clemson in Orange Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch and more

It seems fitting that a couple of teams with orange as a principal uniform color will square off in the Orange Bowl. It’s also an attractive matchup of programs with long and storied football histories.

Who will play in the Orange Bowl?

Tennessee vs. Clemson.

When and where is the Orange Bowl?

Friday, Dec 30, 8 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida.

How can I watch the 2022 Orange Bowl?

ESPN is airing the game.

If both teams were at full strength, this would have instant classic potential. But there are more questions around Tennessee. Clemson, conversely, might have found the answer in the present with its QB of the future. The Vols will get points, but the feeling is the Tigers will get more. Prediction: Clemson, 38-31.

Tennessee vs. Clemson expert picks

Scooby Axson: Clemson

Jace Evans: Clemson

Paul Myerberg: Clemson

Erick Smith: Clemson

Eddie Timanus: Clemson

Dan Wolken: Clemson

MARK YOUR CALENDAR: The complete schedule of all 42 college football bowl games

THE BEST: USC QB Caleb Williams leads USA TODAY Sports' All-America college football teams

LOOKAHEAD: Top 10 Heisman Trophy candidates for 2023 starts with Caleb Williams, Drake Maye

TROPHIES: College football award winners for the 2022 season

Who is favored to win the Orange Bowl?

Get the latest betting info from Tipico Sportsbook here.

Who is the starting QB for Tennessee?

To his credit, QB Joe Milton stuck with the program when Hendon Hooker won the job last season. He has seven TD passes with no picks in limited work this season after the Tennessee lost Hooker for the season to an ACL tear. But Milton did preside over the Vols’ whitewash of Vanderbilt in the regular-season finale.

Who is the QB for Clemson?

At Clemson, things were going well early for D.J. Uiagalelei, prevailing in a shootout at Wake Forest and staving off an improving Florida State squad. But issues with ineffectiveness and turnovers that plagued him last season began to re-emerge down the stretch. Freshman Cade Klubnik grabbed the job seemingly for keeps as he rallied the Tigers to victory against North Carolina.

Story continues

Klubnik remains quite inexperienced with just 46 throwing attempts under his belt. He’ll likely lean on his most veteran targets, such as WR Joseph Ngata and TE Davis Allen. Uiagalelei has since announced his intent to transfer. Klubnik can also lean on his run defense. LBs Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Trenton Simpson are the primary stoppers.

Who has the edge when When Clemson runs?

Will Shipley has a total of 1,110 yards rushing and 15 TDs, averaging a healthy 5.75 yards per attempt. Backup running back Phil Mafah has also been effective, averaging over 5 yards a pop himself for a total of 476. The Tennessee ground defense, anchored by LB Aaron Beasley, ranks 19th while surrendering just 3.24 yards per run. Edge: Clemson.

Who has the edge when Clemson passes?

The Vols aerial defense has been extremely leaky to the tune of 287 yards allowed per game, proving the team’s undoing against the Gamecocks. The Tigers would appear to be better equipped to take advantage, even with Cade Klubnik at the controls. Edge: Clemson.

Who has the edge when Tennessee runs?

The carries are split just about evenly between Jabari Small and Jaylen Wright, who have combined for 1,482 yards and 22 rushing scores. The Tigers ground defense has allowed just a shade over 100 yards per game, good for 10th in the country. Edge: Clemson.

Who has the edge when Tennessee passes?

Joe Milton has weapons, notably Jalin Hyatt (1,267 receiving yards, 15 TDs). There are yards to be had versus the Clemson secondary, but the Tigers compensate with pressure from a front line that produces over three sacks per game. Edge: Tennessee.

Who has the special teams edge?

Chase McGrath became an instant folk hero when his 40-yard knuckler sneaked inside the upright for the winning field goal against Alabama. But the Tigers might have the more reliable kicker in B.T. Potter, whose 52-yarder to close out the half against North Carolina matched his career long. Edge: Clemson.

Who has the coaching edge?

The coaching matchup is exquisite. Tennessee’s Josh Heupel has a 45-16 overall record between his three years at Central Florida and two in Knoxville. Dabo Swinney has an ongoing string of 12 consecutive seasons of double-digit victories. Edge: Clemson.

What is the series history between Tennessee and Clemson?

Clemson and Tennessee have met periodically if infrequently over the years. In all, this will be the 20th meeting, with Tennessee holding a series edge of 11-6-2. The Tigers, however, took the most recent encounter at the close of the 2003 season, besting the Volunteers 27-14 in the Peach Bowl.

How many Orange Bowls has Tennessee been to?

Tennessee has played in the Orange Bowl on four previous occasions with a 1-3 record. The last was at the close of the 1997 season, a 42-17 loss to Nebraska that earned the Cornhuskers a share of the national championship, which was also Peyton Manning’s final game as a Volunteer.

How many Orange Bowls has Clemson been to?

Historically, Clemson is making its seventh trip to the Orange Bowl and first since its 2015 playoff semifinal victory against Oklahoma. The Tigers are 4-2 in this game, a slate that includes the win against Nebraska to complete the perfect 1981 campaign under coach Danny Ford that clinched the program’s first national championship.

College football bowl game expert picks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tennessee vs. Clemson Orange Bowl: Time, TV, prediction, picks, odds