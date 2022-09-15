Tennessee vs Akron prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

Tennessee vs Akron How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network/ESPN+

Record: Tennessee (2-0), Akron (1-1)

Tennessee vs Akron Game Preview

Why Akron Will Win

Joe Moorhead is a terrific head coach who’s doing what he can with an Akron team in need of a total rebuild.

The offense hasn’t been bad so far. The passing game is okay, the defense is forcing takeaways, and it’s taking advantage of its scoring opportunities.

Yeah, things aren’t going that great if you’re losing 52-0 – that’s what happened against Michigan State last week – and it took a push to get by Saint Francis, but the passing game should hit 200 yards on the Tennessee secondary and there should be two takeaways from the D to help the cause.

However …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Akron is having a big problem on the offensive line.

There no running game whatsoever, the pass protection isn’t there – allowing nine sacks in two games – and it doesn’t help when you lose four fumbles like the team did last week against the Spartans.

Meanwhile, Tennessee is a machine.

Things aren’t perfect – the O could stand to be better on third downs, the secondary was hit hard by both Ball State and Pitt, and as always with the Josh Heupel attack, time of possession doesn’t really matter. However, Hendon Hooker and the passing game are going off, the ground game is more than good enough, and the defense is making up with its shortcomings with big plays.

Tennessee has generated five takeaways so far. Do that against Akron, and this gets really, really ugly.

What’s Going To Happen

This is going to get really, really ugly.

Akron won’t be able to keep up with the Tennessee passing game and the line will struggle right away against the pass rush.

The Vols will get out to a hot start and cruise from there.

Tennessee vs Akron Prediction, Line

Tennessee 55, Akron 6

Line: Tennessee -47.5, o/u: 66.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Tennessee vs Akron Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5

Story originally appeared on College Football News