Tennessee Volunteers Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Tennessee Volunteers Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Tennessee Volunteers Preview

Tennessee 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Tennessee Schedule & Analysis

Hendon Hooker, QB Sr.

The 6-4, 218-pound veteran was better than he ever received credit for at Virginia Tech. He completed 63% of his passes for 2,894 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven picks, ran for over 1,000 yards and 15 touchdowns, and he made a whole lot of big plays in two seasons.

He didn’t get the Tennessee job right away – former Michigan transfer Joe Milton got the nod early on – but he took over and was terrific, hitting 68% of his passes averaging 9.7 yards per attempt with 31 touchdowns and just three picks. He also ran for 616 yards and five scores.

Darnell Wright, OT Sr.

6-6, 335. Big-time five-star recruit who started right away at right tackle, stayed at the position in 2020, moved to left tackle and started every game, and now he might move back to the right side. No matter where he plays, he’s going to be a good pro prospect going into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Cedric Tillman, WR Sr.

6-3, 215. 72 catches, 1,205 yards (16.7 ypc), 14 TD in four seasons.

Jeremy Banks, LB Sr.

6-1, 224. 166 tackles (128 last season), 5.5 sacks, 13.5 TFL, 3 INT, 6 broken up passes, 185 rushing yards, 3 TD in four seasons.

Byron Young, DE Sr.

6-3, 245. 46 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 11.5 TFL, 1 INT, 2 broken up passes last year.

Aaron Beasley, LB Sr.

6-1, 225. 94 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 8 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries in three seasons.

Bru McCoy, WR Soph.

6-4, 220. 21 catches, 236 yards, (11.2 ypc), 2 TD in 2020 at USC.

Jaylen McCollough, S Sr.

6-0, 205. 126 tackles, 3 INT, 12 broken up passes, 2 sacks, 9 TFL, 1 forced fumble in three seasons.

Jabari Small, RB Jr.

5-11, 213. 167 carries, 913 yards (5.5 ypc), 9 TD. 13 catches, 101 yards in two seasons.

Trevon Flowers, S Sr.

5-11, 200. 170 tackles, 3 INT, 10 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 1 sack, 3.5 TFL in four seasons.

