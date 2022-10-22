Tennessee Volunteers set program record with 52 first-half points against UT Martin

The Tennessee Volunteers set the program record with 52 first-half points Saturday against UT Martin.

Princeton Fant threw a 66-yard touchdown to Jalin Hyatt for the record-setting score with 2:10 to play in the first half to break the record. The prior record was 49 points, set in the first half against Louisiana-Monroe in Sept. 23, 2000.

The Vols scored seven first-half touchdowns and Chase McGrath hit a 40-yard field goal to total the record-setting mark.

Hendon Hooker threw three touchdowns on 18-for-24 passing before giving way to Joe Milton late in the first half. Hooker threw for 276 yards. He threw two touchdowns to Ramel Keyton and one to Hyatt, who then caught the record-breaking score from Fant. Hyatt has 12 receiving touchdowns this season, one shy of the Tennessee record for 13 set by Marcus Nash in 1997.

Princeton Fant throws a better deep ball than many SEC QBs pic.twitter.com/73iuHXw7Il — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 22, 2022

Fant rushed for two touchdowns in the first half. He hadn't rushed for a touchdown in his career before scoring a rushing touchdown against Alabama on Oct. 15.

Jabari Small rushed for the opening touchdown.

The Vols led 52-7 at halftime.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee Volunteers set record with 52 first-half points vs. UT Martin