Tennessee Volunteers bit by transfer bug before Cheez-It Citrus Bowl versus Iowa Hawkeyes

Players entering the transfer portal once the regular season wraps up is becoming a common occurrence in the new era of NCAA football. Players should absolutely have the freedom to transfer freely as coaches can do the same but it does leave teams thin if they are hit hard enough.

The Iowa Hawkeyes take on the Tennessee Volunteers in this year’s Cheez-It Citrus Bowl and the Volunteers are one of those teams that are going to be working with a thin roster, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

As reported by Mike Hlas from The Gazette, Tennessee has seen 10 players enter the transfer portal. That number is not overly shocking and in line with what a lot of colleges see. Where the number gets interesting is that six of these transfers are defensive backs and a key defensive lineman.

The two headline transfers are Tyler Baron, the Volunteers’ top defensive end and arguably their best defensive player, and Tamarion McDonald, a starting defensive back.

As a Volunteer, Baron has career totals of 102 tackles and 13.5 sacks. His departure should alleviate some pressure for the Hawkeyes upfront in the bowl game as pass protection was not a strength this season. McDonald has 115 tackles, 12 pass breakups, and four interceptions in his career.

Alternatively, Iowa has seen its fair share of entries to the transfer portal as well. Last year’s bowl game starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes, Joey Labas, has entered the transfer portal along with wide receiver Diante Vines and defensive lineman Anterio Thompson.

Kickoff for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl is Monday, Jan. 1 at 12:00 p.m. CT from Orlando, Florida.

Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Riley on X: @rileydonald7

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. Hawkeyes Wire operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Story originally appeared on Hawkeyes Wire