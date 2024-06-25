Tennessee Vols Win College World Series For First Time Ever

Cue up “Rocky Top” and let it play on repeat!

SEC Network and ESPN’s Ryan McGee, a proud alum of the University of Tennessee himself, called his alma mater an “everything school.” He was referring back to what Vols’ baseball head coach, Tony Vitello told him when asked if UT was a baseball school. "First of all, I appreciate you calling us a baseball school, but I think we're an everything school,” the coach told McGee.

Well that may be true. Tennessee athletics have performed exceptionally well in every sport. For decades, they’ve had strong teams on both the mens and womens side of athletics in everything from basketball to football to track and field. But as McGee pointed out, rarely good enough to win it all. Conference titles? Yes. National championships, some, but not a lot, and not in a long time.

Until now. Cue up “Rocky Top” and let it play on repeat! Monday night UT’s Men’s Baseball Team won the first Men’s College World Series title in school history. Today the Volunteers are baseball national champions. After losing game one, Tennessee came back to win game two and then on Monday night, won it all with a 6-5 victory over Texas A&M.

There were lots of happy tears on the field and in the stands as Coach Vitello shared with ESPN about seeing his father crying after their victory. "I felt like I was the dad and he was the kid because he wouldn't stop crying. I had to rub some dirt on him."

Speaking about his team, a visibly emotional Vitello said, “Kids are tough these days. They will do what you ask them to do. I know our fans got us through that tough inning. That was a group effort on the mound. If you're in the SEC, you're going to be a superstar player, but you need to be a good teammate, and that's what these guys were."

Vitello's team accomplished this feat with Vols royalty watching on from the stands. Peyton Manning was in attendance, in his bright Tennessee orange, pumping his arms in the air in elation. After the game, Manning spoke to Knoxville local news station, WBIR and said, “It’s awesome. It’s awesome! I don’t know any other word to describe it. We've been knocking on the door these past several years and we've been close. Kinda had our heart ripped out, but you keep fighting, right?"

Tennessee catcher Charlie Taylor said, “I got on the phone with Coach V and Coach Elander in high school and they sold me a vision and in the four years I’ve been here I’ve watched our stadium be built, I’ve watched our fanbase grow, and now it’s ultimately led to this and we were already winners by the way we go about our business every day and love on each other but it’s nice to have the record say that we’re national champs.”

Congratulations Vols!

Read the original article on Southern Living.