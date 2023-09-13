As Tennessee Vols vs. Florida rivalry prepares to take a backseat, here's how much we'll miss it

Dial back the clock to the 1990s, and Tennessee-Florida ranked among college football's best rivalries.

Phillip Fulmer vs. Steve Spurrier.

Peyton Manning vs. Danny Wuerffel.

The SEC East on the line.

Pandemonium reigns.

The rivalry isn't what it used to be, and the series never had the history of, say, Alabama-Tennessee or Florida-Georgia.

Still, No. 9 Tennessee (2-0) vs. Florida (1-1) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) has the feel of a big game – albeit not to the extent of some of those '90s clashes when both teams were ranked.

This series is unlikely to remain an annual rivalry after the SEC expands to 16 teams next year. The game is on the docket for 2024. After that, its future is uncertain. If the game is not among the rivalries the SEC opts to preserve annually, it will continue to be played twice every four years.

On this edition of "The Volunteer State," Blake Toppmeyer of the USA TODAY Network and the News Sentinel's Adam Sparks and John Adams rank, from 1 through 10, how much they'll miss this series if it does, indeed, get interrupted. In their ranking, 1 equates to not missing the rivalry at all, while 10 equals missing it a whole heck of a lot.

Here are their rankings:

Toppmeyer: 7. I was born in the '80s and became a college football fan in the '90s. This game ranked among my favorites. In its heyday, this series was awesome. It didn't have the longevity of other rivalries, but there's some heated feelings there. In terms of stadiums, two really good venues. This series hasn't been at its best for many, many years, so that keeps me from voting higher than a 7, but I'll miss this game in years it's not on the schedule.

Sparks: 8. For people of my generation, this is a big rivalry. I've eaten more than a few fried gator po' boys. I'm sure my wife (a Vols fan) will eat fried gator this week. There's a segment of Tennessee fans who still recognize this as Gator Hate Week. It's so tied into the culture of that generation of fans. So, I'll miss that. The tradeoff is, Tennessee will get to see other SEC teams like Texas A&M or Arkansas more frequently. Is that worth not playing Florida as often? Not sure about that.

Adams: 5. If this were Florida and Tennessee of the 1990s, I would say a 10. I would be devastated if you couldn't have the Tennessee-Florida game then. It was the game on the schedule. It was bigger than Tennessee-Alabama, because both teams were in the same division. You almost had to win that Florida game to win the East. It was such a big deal. But, neither program is the same. Florida is coming off of a losing season. I've seen rivalries come and go. I can remember when Tennessee and Auburn had great games against each other. I'm looking forward to having Texas and Oklahoma in this league.

Also in this episode

– We hear the murmurs calling for Nico Iamaleava after Joe Milton and the offense struggled last week against Austin Peay, but we don't buy that Milton is in any real jeopardy of losing the starting job. We're a long ways from that. Milton earned this shot, and experience matters. It would take more than some incompletions in a win against Austin Peay to unseat Milton. Now, if Tennessee were to stumble in SEC play this month? Then we'll revisit the idea.

