Tennessee Vols football vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs video highlights, score

The Tennessee Vols football team hosts the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Tennessee entered the game 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. Georgia came into the game 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the SEC.

Georgia leads the all-time series against Tennessee 25-23-2.

UGA's James Cook scores his third touchdown of the day

Have a day, James Cook!



His 3rd TD of the game and an exclamation point for @GeorgiaFootball❗️ pic.twitter.com/Ww7h6WLTdl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2021

Vols' Byron Young sacks Stetson Bennett

Big-time sack!@Vol_Football gets a huge play from their defense on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/3CCcLiKO7E — SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 13, 2021

Georgia widens its lead over Tennessee

Stetson Bennett runs it in for 6

TOUCHDOWN DAWGS!



Stetson Bennett turns a broken play into six for @GeorgiaFootball. pic.twitter.com/tITgXK2Yfr — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2021

Georgia defense remains tough

Georgia ties it up

Back come the dawgs!



James Cook gets @GeorgiaFootball on the board after some great blocking. pic.twitter.com/M9ZgCOXMOP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2021

Tennessee strikes first

TENNESSEE STRIKES FIRST@Vol_Football off to a hot start vs. No. 1 Georgia. pic.twitter.com/0FGu7vn5aW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2021

Josh Heupel is the Tennessee football head coach. Kirby Smart is the Georgia football head coach.

