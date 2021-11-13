Tennessee Vols football vs. No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs video highlights, score
The Tennessee Vols football team hosts the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs for a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Tennessee entered the game 5-4 overall and 3-3 in the SEC. Georgia came into the game 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the SEC.
Georgia leads the all-time series against Tennessee 25-23-2.
See top plays from Saturday's game at Neyland Stadium.
UGA's James Cook scores his third touchdown of the day
Have a day, James Cook!
His 3rd TD of the game and an exclamation point for @GeorgiaFootball❗️ pic.twitter.com/Ww7h6WLTdl
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2021
Vols' Byron Young sacks Stetson Bennett
Big-time sack!@Vol_Football gets a huge play from their defense on 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/3CCcLiKO7E
— SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 13, 2021
Georgia widens its lead over Tennessee
Absolute 🎯
Watch live on CBS: https://t.co/qDshQa9mTN pic.twitter.com/1Pl6Tv51Cv
— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) November 13, 2021
Stetson Bennett runs it in for 6
TOUCHDOWN DAWGS!
Stetson Bennett turns a broken play into six for @GeorgiaFootball. pic.twitter.com/tITgXK2Yfr
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2021
Georgia defense remains tough
Nothing easy vs. this @GeorgiaFootball defense pic.twitter.com/1srZ8hIKAF
— SEConCBS (@SEConCBS) November 13, 2021
Georgia ties it up
Back come the dawgs!
James Cook gets @GeorgiaFootball on the board after some great blocking. pic.twitter.com/M9ZgCOXMOP
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2021
Tennessee strikes first
TENNESSEE STRIKES FIRST@Vol_Football off to a hot start vs. No. 1 Georgia. pic.twitter.com/0FGu7vn5aW
— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 13, 2021
Daniella Medina is a digital producer for the USA TODAY Network. Follow her on Twitter @danimedinanews.
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee Vols football vs. No. 1 Georgia video highlights, score