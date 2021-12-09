Tennessee visits Florida wide receiver decommit ahead of early signing period

In this article:

First-year head coach Josh Heupel and his Tennessee staff continue to recruit future Vols.

Heupel and the Vols’ staff have been visiting commits and prospects on the recruiting trail, as well as having players visit on campus.

On Wednesday, Tennessee wide receivers coach Kodi Burns visited 2022 prospect Chandler Smith.

“Another great in home visit with Kodi Burns,” Smith said on Twitter.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound wide receiver is from Mt. Dora High School in Orlando, Florida. Smith decommitted from Florida on Dec. 7.

The football early signing period takes place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

