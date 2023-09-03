Tennessee-Virginia sets athletic event attendance record at Nissan Stadium

No. 10 Tennessee (1-0, 0-0 SEC) and Virginia (0-1, 0-0 ACC) set an attendance record for an athletic event at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday.

The Vols defeated Virginia, 49-13.

Saturday’s attendance was 69,507, the largest crowd for an athletic event in Nissan Stadium history. The previous record was 69,489 for the Tennessee-Purdue 2021 Music City Bowl.

Tennessee will next play Austin Peay on Sept. 9 at Neyland Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. EDT and can be watched on SEC Network+.

The Cavaliers will host James Madison at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sept. 9 (noon EDT, ESPNU).

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire