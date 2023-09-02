Tennessee-Virginia game sets Nissan Stadium attendance record with distinct hint of orange

Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) celebrates his touchdown with Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles (34) during a game between Tennessee and Virginia in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

A note to Nissan Stadium: the Tennessee Vols will set your football attendance records.

Tennessee did it Saturday during its season-opening game against Virginia, setting the new the stadium attendance mark at 69,507 in front of a decidedly UT-orange crowd at the home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

The previous mark of 69,489 also involved the Vols, a 48-45 loss to Purdue in the 2021 Music City Bowl.

Nissan Stadium has a listed capacity of 69,143 people for football games but has been known to exceed it for entertainment purposes.

When Ed Sheeran came to Nashville on July 25, the world-renown singer set an overall attendance record of 73,874 when performing at Nissan Stadium -- breaking the record set by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour earlier in the summer.

