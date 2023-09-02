Tennessee-Virginia game sets Nissan Stadium attendance record with distinct hint of orange

Lanie Michelle De La Milera, Knoxville News Sentinel
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson (6) celebrates his touchdown with Tennessee tight end McCallan Castles (34) during a game between Tennessee and Virginia in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

A note to Nissan Stadium: the Tennessee Vols will set your football attendance records.

Tennessee did it Saturday during its season-opening game against Virginia, setting the new the stadium attendance mark at 69,507 in front of a decidedly UT-orange crowd at the home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

The previous mark of 69,489 also involved the Vols, a 48-45 loss to Purdue in the 2021 Music City Bowl.

Nissan Stadium has a listed capacity of 69,143 people for football games but has been known to exceed it for entertainment purposes.

When Ed Sheeran came to Nashville on July 25, the world-renown singer set an overall attendance record of 73,874 when performing at Nissan Stadium -- breaking the record set by Taylor Swift's Eras Tour earlier in the summer.

