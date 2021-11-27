Tennessee-Vanderbilt pregame social media buzz

In this article:

Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 SEC) will play Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) Saturday in Week 13 at Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 3:45 p.m. EST and will be televised by SEC Network.

Ahead of the Week 13 contest, Vols Wire takes a look at pregame social media buzz from official team and university accounts.

Pregame social media buzz is below.

Tennessee football

No question about it. They gave their all for Tennessee. Our ride-or-die seniors will run through the T one final time tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ygrWskwVet — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 26, 2021

Vanderbilt football

Tennessee football

One more time in Neyland. GAME PREVIEW » https://t.co/1RsIxzFkBW pic.twitter.com/tZdOIh9Fdn — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 26, 2021

Vanderbilt football

Tennessee football

HEMO Bowl heroics! The Training Staff earned a dramatic 37-36 victory over the Managers to claim their first victory in the annual showdown since 2009. pic.twitter.com/lzTH83XBSD — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 25, 2021

