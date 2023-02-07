Tennessee at Vanderbilt Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview
Tennessee at Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 8
Tennessee at Vanderbilt How To Watch
Date: Wednesday, February 8
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN
How To Watch: SEC Network
Record: Tennessee (19-4), Vanderbilt (11-12)
Tennessee at Vanderbilt Game Preview
Why Tennessee Will Win
Defense, defense, defense.
The nation’s No. 1 scoring D continues to be stifling, and now it’s rested with several days off after the 46-43 uggo of a win over Auburn.
Vanderbilt’s offense is – to be nice about it – inconsistent. It’s good on the glass and it hits from three, but if it’s not rocking from the outside there’s a big, big problem.
It managed to score 68 in the nine-point loss to the Vols the first time around, but the D doesn’t generate the mistakes needed for the O to capitalize on.
The Tennessee defense will clamp down for long stretches, but …
Why Vanderbilt Will Win
The Tennessee offense has hit a bit of a snag.
Struggling from the field against Auburn was one thing – that was a strange game – but that came off a disastrous offensive performance in a low at Florida the week before.
It might be just a blip, but it’s under 28% from the field over the last two games, the threes haven’t been there for a while, and Vanderbilt has to capitalize on all of it.
It should be a grind of a game, but Vandy is 4-1 when keeping teams under 39% from the field. It has come up with the second chance points on one end – it’s just that good on the offensive glass – and has to make every possession count on the other.
But ..
What’s Going To Happen
Tennessee is better at the fights in tough battles.
The offense will start doing a better job of moving things around, there won’t be the stagnation of the last few games, and the defense will ramp up the intensity against a Vanderbilt offense that should go dead cold for long stretches.
Tennessee at Vanderbilt Prediction, Line
Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 57
Must See Ranking: 2
