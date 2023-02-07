Tennessee at Vanderbilt Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Tennessee at Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Wednesday, February 8

Tennessee at Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 8

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Gymnasium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Tennessee (19-4), Vanderbilt (11-12)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Tennessee at Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Defense, defense, defense.

The nation’s No. 1 scoring D continues to be stifling, and now it’s rested with several days off after the 46-43 uggo of a win over Auburn.

Vanderbilt’s offense is – to be nice about it – inconsistent. It’s good on the glass and it hits from three, but if it’s not rocking from the outside there’s a big, big problem.

It managed to score 68 in the nine-point loss to the Vols the first time around, but the D doesn’t generate the mistakes needed for the O to capitalize on.

The Tennessee defense will clamp down for long stretches, but …

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The Tennessee offense has hit a bit of a snag.

Struggling from the field against Auburn was one thing – that was a strange game – but that came off a disastrous offensive performance in a low at Florida the week before.

It might be just a blip, but it’s under 28% from the field over the last two games, the threes haven’t been there for a while, and Vanderbilt has to capitalize on all of it.

It should be a grind of a game, but Vandy is 4-1 when keeping teams under 39% from the field. It has come up with the second chance points on one end – it’s just that good on the offensive glass – and has to make every possession count on the other.

But ..

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee is better at the fights in tough battles.

The offense will start doing a better job of moving things around, there won’t be the stagnation of the last few games, and the defense will ramp up the intensity against a Vanderbilt offense that should go dead cold for long stretches.

Story continues

Tennessee at Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 57

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Ranking: 2

– College Basketball Predictions For Every Game: Wednesday

Coaches Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

AP Poll, All-Time College Basketball Rankings

1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s | 2020s

College Football All-Time Rankings Coaches Poll | AP Poll



Story originally appeared on College Football News