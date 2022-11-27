Tennessee-Vanderbilt postgame social media buzz

No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Southeastern Conference East division in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors ClassicLSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

Following Tennessee’s win at Vanderbilt, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

