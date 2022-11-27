Tennessee-Vanderbilt postgame social media buzz
No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Southeastern Conference East division in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.
Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).
The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).
Following Tennessee’s win at Vanderbilt, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.
Caleb Williams is winning the Heisman and it isn’t going to be close. I’d like to see Hendon Hooker get a trip to NYC as a finalist. Guy was on the sideline tonight for a road game in the rain with a torn ACL supporting his team. Incredible guy, phenomenal season for him.
— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 27, 2022
Josh Heupel via the broadcast: "This is a program win… The future is bright." #Vols
— Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) November 27, 2022
Picked to finish third in the SEC East at 7.5 total wins in August, @Vol_Football has secured its first 10-win regular season in 19 years. They’ve done it in Josh Heupel’s second season and amassed a school-record 568 points. #GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/uiVi4z2ea7
— Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) November 27, 2022
Josh Heupel on Hendon Hooker: “Leadership doesn’t change just because you are not the guy taking the snap.” https://t.co/MpMBkhUOU1
— Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) November 27, 2022
Josh Heupel: “I know there has been a lot of talk outside of our program about what the culture is inside of our locker room. … This group loves one another and that is why we have turned this program in the right direction.”
— Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) November 27, 2022
Incredible things can happen when you buy into the process of chasing greatness every day.
Proud of this Team!
Proud of those who Stayed!
Standard Set! pic.twitter.com/ga0YWBBJhC
— Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) November 27, 2022
