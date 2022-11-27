Tennessee-Vanderbilt postgame social media buzz

No. 11 Tennessee (10-2, 6-2 SEC) defeated Vanderbilt (5-7, 2-6 SEC), 56-0, Saturday in Week 13 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Southeastern Conference East division in-state contest is the regular-season finale for both teams.

Tennessee’s 2022 regular-season schedule features home games against Ball State (W, 59-10), Akron (W, 63-6), Florida (W, 38-33), Alabama (W, 52-49), UT Martin (W, 65-24), Kentucky (W, 44-6) and Missouri (W, 66-24).

The Vols’ 2022 schedule features road contests at Pittsburgh (W, 34-27 OT) in the second edition of the Johnny Majors Classic, LSU (W, 40-13), Georgia (L, 27-13), South Carolina (L, 63-38) and Vanderbilt (W, 56-0).

2022 Tennessee Vols’ football schedule: Vols Wire’s downloadable schedule wallpaper

Following Tennessee’s win at Vanderbilt, Vols Wire looks at postgame social media buzz. Postgame social media buzz is listed below.

Still run the state 🍊 pic.twitter.com/Akt31rDzZd — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 27, 2022

felt like home 🧡 pic.twitter.com/XGGlxJ6cfL — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 27, 2022

Love and appreciate all that these men have accomplished. Thankful for them, the team and our culture! pic.twitter.com/UxQZqMUfIq — Glen Elarbee (@Gelarbee) November 27, 2022

Anchors UP! 👋🏽 — Alontae Taylor (@taeetaylor) November 27, 2022

Joe Milton 🤝 Hendon Hooker You love to see it 🧡 @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/AQ4ImJ3uL4 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) November 27, 2022

Caleb Williams is winning the Heisman and it isn’t going to be close. I’d like to see Hendon Hooker get a trip to NYC as a finalist. Guy was on the sideline tonight for a road game in the rain with a torn ACL supporting his team. Incredible guy, phenomenal season for him. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 27, 2022

Josh Heupel via the broadcast: "This is a program win… The future is bright." #Vols — Reece Van Haaften (@Reece_VH) November 27, 2022

Picked to finish third in the SEC East at 7.5 total wins in August, @Vol_Football has secured its first 10-win regular season in 19 years. They’ve done it in Josh Heupel’s second season and amassed a school-record 568 points. #GBO🍊 pic.twitter.com/uiVi4z2ea7 — Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) November 27, 2022

Josh Heupel on Hendon Hooker: “Leadership doesn’t change just because you are not the guy taking the snap.” https://t.co/MpMBkhUOU1 — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) November 27, 2022

Josh Heupel: “I know there has been a lot of talk outside of our program about what the culture is inside of our locker room. … This group loves one another and that is why we have turned this program in the right direction.” — Mike Wilson (@ByMikeWilson) November 27, 2022

let’s goooooooooo @Vol_Football !! Way to make a play, special teams! they don’t call y’all special for nothing 😤 — Donté Stallworth (@DonteStallworth) November 27, 2022

Incredible things can happen when you buy into the process of chasing greatness every day. Proud of this Team! Proud of those who Stayed! Standard Set! pic.twitter.com/ga0YWBBJhC — Alex Golesh (@CoachGolesh) November 27, 2022

Love this team 🤞🏽🧡 — Jeremiah Crawford (@54jeremiah54) November 27, 2022

Finally pulled it out the bag😂…AGTG🙏🏾 https://t.co/EahQeIaHrx — Dee “3D” Williams (@Des_williams4) November 27, 2022

“Siri who is the number 1 offense in the country….” 😳💪🏼🍊 #GBO — Mitch Militello (@Mitch_Militello) November 27, 2022

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire