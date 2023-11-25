Tennessee-Vanderbilt football pregame social media buzz

No. 23 Tennessee (7-4, 3-4 SEC) will play its final home game of the 2023 season on Saturday.

The Vols will host Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) on senior day in its regular-season finale during Week 13.

SEC Network will televise the final Southeastern Conference East matchup (3:30 p.m. EST). The SEC is eliminating divisions in 2024.

Vol Walk will take place at 1:15 p.m. EST ahead of kickoff. A senior day ceremony will also be held on the field at 3:09 p.m. EST.

READ: Tennessee’s Week 13 depth chart

READ: Vanderbilt’s Week 13 depth chart

Ahead of kickoff between Tennessee and Vanderbilt, Vols Wire looks at pregame social media buzz and is listed below.

IT'S GAMEDAY! One last ride in Neyland for 2023. pic.twitter.com/KxuGuja1VQ — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) November 25, 2023

Per UT, Tennessee is vying for a third straight season of .500 or better in SEC play under Josh Heupel. The Vols have not achieved that feat since doing it 16 straight seasons from 1989-2004. — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) November 25, 2023

"Tennessee will pour it on Vanderbilt early and you'll get to see Nico in the second half." Hear the rest of the Pigskin Panel on @TylerandWill991 with @JimmyHyams and @HeathShuler5 right here⬇️https://t.co/xZHxJd5Zz1 pic.twitter.com/ptKQhN7OAm — 99.1 THE Sports Animal (@SportsAnimal991) November 24, 2023

Per UT, the Vols have recorded at least four TFLs in 23 straight games. — Dan Harralson (@danharralson) November 24, 2023

🎥 𝗚𝗔𝗠𝗘 𝟭𝟮 𝗧𝗥𝗔𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗥 One last time in Neyland#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/dliObOyP9H — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 25, 2023

Regular season finale on Rocky Top. Everything you need to know 🧵 pic.twitter.com/6Wr5zCowEH — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 24, 2023

Game day guide ⤵️ — Vanderbilt Football (@VandyFootball) November 25, 2023

Tennessee center Cooper Mays grinned and said "he wasn't sure" if his game against Georgia would be the last meeting of his career.

Today he says he won't participate in Senior Day with the #vols on Saturday. 👀 pic.twitter.com/vHFIBtviAg — Paige Dauer (@PaigeDauerTV) November 24, 2023

November 25th, 1950… Neyland vs. Bryant

#8 Tennessee defeats #3 Kentucky 7-0 on a pass from Hank Lauricella to Bert Rechichar. Rechichar was asked about this game in an interview shortly before his passing. 𝙏𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝘿𝙖𝙩𝙚 𝙞𝙣 𝙑𝙤𝙡 𝙃𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙧𝙮 | @utmedicalcenter pic.twitter.com/MmfD2JO62I — Vol Network (@VolNetwork) November 25, 2023

The regular season finale. No. 21 @Vol_Football hosts Vanderbilt on Saturday for a Senior Day tilt at Neyland Stadium. — Tennessee Athletics (@Vol_Sports) November 24, 2023

🏆 HEMO Bowl Champs🏆 The Managers defend their title in the 2023 edition of the annual tradition.#GBO 🍊 pic.twitter.com/WfPVFLljBh — Tennessee Football (@Vol_Football) November 23, 2023

Santa Vol is ready to visit with y’all! 🎅🎄🧡 Come see him at the Student Union store! pic.twitter.com/htID2Dp2Os — VolShop (@UTVolShop) November 25, 2023

Looking forward to honoring our seniors today as they play one last time in Neyland Stadium. Proud of the leadership and commitment this group has exemplified here on Rocky Top. #GBO https://t.co/0SyX6vdBv7 — Donde Plowman (@DondePlowman) November 25, 2023

‼️TOMORROW‼️

It's your last chance to help cheer on our #UTVOLS this season at Neyland Stadium! Come on thru and let's show Vanderbilt what it means to be a VOL! 🍊#VOL4LIFE #TNVOLS #VOLS #GBO pic.twitter.com/SzB46UCAAQ — Sterling Henton (@SterlThePearl16) November 24, 2023

Jaylen Wright (@__jw12) of @Vol_Football leads all FBS RB in yards per carry (7.44, min. 100 att.). It’s currently the best by an FBS RB in a season (min. 100 att.) since 2020 when 4 players had better than that mark. pic.twitter.com/uoq2jWtixc — Bill Martin (@Bill_Martin) November 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire