Tennessee transfer Doneiko Slaughter commits to Arkansas

Arkansas football picked up their fourth transfer portal commitment on Friday in the form of defensive back Doneiko Slaughter. The 6-0, 190-pound senior posted to Twitter (X) with his announcement on Friday afternoon.

Ain’t nobody from my hood made it this far I had to paint this out. It’s more to it than me when I finish this piece!🧬🎨 pic.twitter.com/htjJpGn1LG — Doneiko Slaughter🩸 (@Neikoslaughter) December 15, 2023

Slaughter is a Tennessee transfer with one year of eligibility left after appearing in 43 games across four seasons with the Vols. During his time in Knoxville, Slaughter racked up 87 total tackles (66 solo), seven pass breakups, 3.0 sacks and an interception.

This past season, Slaughter was Tennessee’s seventh-leading tackler, posting 32 tackles (26 solo), a tackle for loss and a sack. His best performance came against then-No.1-ranked Georgia, where he recorded 11 tackles in a 38-10 loss to the Bulldogs.

Slaughter adds a veteran presence in the secondary with tons of experience playing in the SEC. While his statistical output may seem underwhelming, it’s invaluable having someone with that type of experience on the roster.

So far, Arkansas has only lost two defensive backs from last year’s team to the transfer portal – redshirt sophomore Jaylen Lewis and senior Malik Chavis. LaDarrius Bishop and Al Walcott no longer have eligibility remaining and Dwight McGlothern is not expected to return for a super senior season after accepting an invite to the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire