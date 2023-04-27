Tennessee transfer DL Amari McNeill commits to Colorado

All of the talk the past few days has been about the Colorado Buffaloes’ mass exodus of players via the transfer portal. However, they are also bringing in players left and right, including a pair of Florida State additions on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the Buffs gained a commitment from Tennessee defensive lineman Amari McNeill, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Yes, the Buffs have lost a large number of players during the spring portal window, but they are bringing in top-end talent quickly, and McNeill is another massive get for the defense.

McNeill played one year at Rocky Top, totaling three tackles in a very limited role for a loaded Tennessee team.

BREAKING: Former Tennessee DL Amari McNeill tells me he has Committed to Colorado! The 6’4 285 DL will have 3 years of eligibility remaining. “Y’all go ahead and up the Skooooo!” #SkoBuffs https://t.co/eDsTgJBpc7 pic.twitter.com/FyHTgfi2q1 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 27, 2023

McNeill has three years of eligibility remaining, so this is a terrific long-term piece for Deion Sanders and the Buffs.

McNeill posted a video on his Twitter profile as well, and he should immediately enter as a projected key part of the Buffs’ defense.

After redshirting at Tennessee, he decided to come to Boulder and join a loaded, talented Buffs roster with Coach Prime in the spotlight. Who is coming next? Only time will tell.

