Tennessee to topple Alabama? Penn State or Michigan? Our expert picks for college football's Week 7

Now it's really getting good.

No fewer than six matchups of ranked opponents highlight the Week 7 schedule. There are three games featuring unbeatens with a record of 5-0 or better. That has happened only one other time on the same college football weekend – in 1993.

The headliner of Saturday is No. 1 Alabama paying a visit to Tennessee. The Crimson Tide have dominated the rivalry, winning the last 15 matchups, but faces uncertainty at quarterback with Bryce Young's status in doubt. He'll be needed to match the high-powered Volunteers who rank second among Bowl Subdivision teams in scoring.

Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) and defensive back Malachi Moore (13) pressure Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first half of their 2021 game at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Not far behind is the Big Ten showdown that sees No. 4 Michigan hosting No. 10 Penn State. Both the Wolverines and Nittany Lions are hoping to keep pace with Ohio State and each boasts an impressive defense. This shapes up as a defensive struggle that goes deep into the fourth quarter.

The third significant clash has No. 7 Oklahoma State traveling to No. 15 TCU. The Cowboys and Horned Frogs along with Kansas State are the only teams unbeaten in Big 12 play, making this one crucial in the race to play in the conference championship game. Oklahoma State has already won at Baylor, so a second road win would be especially valuable.

Among the other ranked matchups of note, No. 6 Southern California visits No. 19 Utah in a test for the Trojans and quarterback Caleb Williams, who has struggled against quality defenses. No. 13 North Carolina State hits to the road to No. 18 Syracuse in an important ACC Atlantic matchup. And No. 15 Mississippi State looks to stay hot as it hits the road to take on No. 22 Kentucky.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alabama or Tennessee? College football Week 7 expert picks are split