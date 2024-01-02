Advertisement

Tennessee is top five in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Dan Harralson
·2 min read

Tennessee (9-3) will return to action on Tuesday.

The Vols will host Norfolk State at Food City Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and SEC Network will televise the matchup.

Tennessee will tipoff Southeastern Conference play on Saturday against Ole Miss at Food City Center. Tipoff between the Vols and Rebels is slated for 6 p.m. EST and will be televised by SEC Network.

Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, including Tennessee ranked in the top five.

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Purdue

12-1

789 (23)

2

Kansas

12-1

758 (1)

3

Houston

13-0

757 (8)

4

UConn

11-2

674

+1

5

Tennessee

9-3

642

+2

6

Kentucky

10-2

594

+4

7

Marquette

11-3

580

+1

8

Illinois

10-2

527

+1

9

North Carolina

9-3

501

+1

10

Arizona

10-3

495

-6

11

Oklahoma

12-1

426

+2

12

BYU

12-1

421

13

Duke

9-3

378

+2

14

Colorado State

12-1

359

15

Memphis

11-2

342

+3

16

Clemson

11-1

338

+1

17

Florida Atlantic

10-3

273

-11

18

Baylor

10-2

265

+1

19

Ole Miss

13-0

198

+3

20

James Madison

13-0

193

+1

21

Wisconsin

9-3

172

+2

22

Texas

11-2

167

+2

23

Providence

11-2

130

+2

24

Auburn

10-2

92

+2

25

Gonzaga

9-4

72

-9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Creighton

Others Receiving Votes

Creighton 45; San Diego State 37; Michigan State 26; Utah 25; Colorado24; Ohio State 19; Iowa State 19; Nevada 15; TCU 14; Grand Canyon 9; Miami (FL) 8; Villanova 5; New Mexico 5; Princeton 2; Nebraska 2; Texas A&M 1; Indiana State 1

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire