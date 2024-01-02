Tennessee is top five in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

Tennessee (9-3) will return to action on Tuesday.

The Vols will host Norfolk State at Food City Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and SEC Network will televise the matchup.

Tennessee will tipoff Southeastern Conference play on Saturday against Ole Miss at Food City Center. Tipoff between the Vols and Rebels is slated for 6 p.m. EST and will be televised by SEC Network.

Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, including Tennessee ranked in the top five.

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Purdue 12-1 789 (23) – 2 Kansas 12-1 758 (1) – 3 Houston 13-0 757 (8) – 4 UConn 11-2 674 +1 5 Tennessee 9-3 642 +2 6 Kentucky 10-2 594 +4 7 Marquette 11-3 580 +1 8 Illinois 10-2 527 +1 9 North Carolina 9-3 501 +1 10 Arizona 10-3 495 -6 11 Oklahoma 12-1 426 +2 12 BYU 12-1 421 – 13 Duke 9-3 378 +2 14 Colorado State 12-1 359 – 15 Memphis 11-2 342 +3 16 Clemson 11-1 338 +1 17 Florida Atlantic 10-3 273 -11 18 Baylor 10-2 265 +1 19 Ole Miss 13-0 198 +3 20 James Madison 13-0 193 +1 21 Wisconsin 9-3 172 +2 22 Texas 11-2 167 +2 23 Providence 11-2 130 +2 24 Auburn 10-2 92 +2 25 Gonzaga 9-4 72 -9

Schools Dropped Out

No. 20 Creighton

Others Receiving Votes

Creighton 45; San Diego State 37; Michigan State 26; Utah 25; Colorado24; Ohio State 19; Iowa State 19; Nevada 15; TCU 14; Grand Canyon 9; Miami (FL) 8; Villanova 5; New Mexico 5; Princeton 2; Nebraska 2; Texas A&M 1; Indiana State 1

