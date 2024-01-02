Tennessee is top five in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
Tennessee (9-3) will return to action on Tuesday.
The Vols will host Norfolk State at Food City Center. Tipoff is slated for 7 p.m. EST and SEC Network will televise the matchup.
Tennessee will tipoff Southeastern Conference play on Saturday against Ole Miss at Food City Center. Tipoff between the Vols and Rebels is slated for 6 p.m. EST and will be televised by SEC Network.
Below is the latest USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll, including Tennessee ranked in the top five.
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
Purdue
12-1
789 (23)
–
2
Kansas
12-1
758 (1)
–
3
Houston
13-0
757 (8)
–
4
UConn
11-2
674
+1
5
Tennessee
9-3
642
+2
6
Kentucky
10-2
594
+4
7
Marquette
11-3
580
+1
8
Illinois
10-2
527
+1
9
North Carolina
9-3
501
+1
10
Arizona
10-3
495
-6
11
12-1
426
+2
12
BYU
12-1
421
–
13
Duke
9-3
378
+2
14
Colorado State
12-1
359
–
15
Memphis
11-2
342
+3
16
11-1
338
+1
17
Florida Atlantic
10-3
273
-11
18
Baylor
10-2
265
+1
19
Ole Miss
13-0
198
+3
20
James Madison
13-0
193
+1
21
9-3
172
+2
22
11-2
167
+2
23
Providence
11-2
130
+2
24
Auburn
10-2
92
+2
25
Gonzaga
9-4
72
-9
Schools Dropped Out
No. 20 Creighton
Others Receiving Votes
Creighton 45; San Diego State 37; Michigan State 26; Utah 25; Colorado24; Ohio State 19; Iowa State 19; Nevada 15; TCU 14; Grand Canyon 9; Miami (FL) 8; Villanova 5; New Mexico 5; Princeton 2; Nebraska 2; Texas A&M 1; Indiana State 1