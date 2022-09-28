Tennessee’s top five head coaches with most SEC wins after open date

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).

Where Josh Heupel’s offense ranks nationally after Florida win

Tennessee’s all-time record against SEC teams following an open date

Ahead of Tennessee’s matchup at LSU in Week 6, Vols Wire looks at UT’s top five head coaches with the most wins versus SEC teams following an open date.

Second-year head coach Josh Heupel is 1-0 entering the LSU matchup.

Below are the top five Tennessee head coaches with the most wins against SEC teams following an open date.

Phillip Fulmer: 23-8

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Dickey: 6-0

Jimmy Holt / The Tennessean

Robert Neyland: 6-0

AP Photo/File

Bill Battle: 4-2

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Johnny Majors: 3-12-2

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

*Source, 2022 University of Tennessee football media guide

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire