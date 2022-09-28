Tennessee’s top five head coaches with most SEC wins after open date
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
No. 9 Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).
Ahead of Tennessee’s matchup at LSU in Week 6, Vols Wire looks at UT’s top five head coaches with the most wins versus SEC teams following an open date.
Second-year head coach Josh Heupel is 1-0 entering the LSU matchup.
Below are the top five Tennessee head coaches with the most wins against SEC teams following an open date.
Phillip Fulmer: 23-8
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Doug Dickey: 6-0
Jimmy Holt / The Tennessean
Robert Neyland: 6-0
AP Photo/File
Bill Battle: 4-2
Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Johnny Majors: 3-12-2
RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports
*Source, 2022 University of Tennessee football media guide