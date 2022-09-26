Tennessee is top five in FBS 1-131 rankings after Week 4
Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.
Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).
The Vols have recorded wins versus Ball State, at Pittsburgh, Akron and the Gators in 2022.
Following Week 4 contests, College Football News released Football Bowl Subdivision rankings for all 131 teams.
College Football News’ top 25 FBS rankings are listed below. Rankings 1-131 can be viewed here.
Washington State
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Iowa State
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon State
Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports
Wake Forest
Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports
Mississippi State
Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports
Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
BYU
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
LSU
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Florida State
Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports
Oregon
Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma State
Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports
Utah
Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images
Florida
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ole Miss
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Kentucky
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
USC
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Minnesota
Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports
Clemson
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Penn State
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
Washington
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Michigan
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
Alabama
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Georgia
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Ohio State
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports