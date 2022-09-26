Tennessee is top five in FBS 1-131 rankings after Week 4

Tennessee (4-0, 1-0 SEC) defeated Florida (2-2, 0-2 SEC), 38-33, at Neyland Stadium in Week 4.

Tennessee has an open date in Week 5 before playing at LSU on Oct. 8. Kickoff between Tennessee and LSU is slated for noon EDT (ESPN).

The Vols have recorded wins versus Ball State, at Pittsburgh, Akron and the Gators in 2022.

Vols’ bowl projections following Week 4, win against the Gators

Who Tennessee would play in a current 12-team playoff

USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll: Where Tennessee is ranked after 4-0 start

Following Week 4 contests, College Football News released Football Bowl Subdivision rankings for all 131 teams.

College Football News’ top 25 FBS rankings are listed below. Rankings 1-131 can be viewed here.

Washington State

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Iowa State

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State

Scott Olmos-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest

Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

BYU

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

LSU

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Florida State

Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Utah

Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images

Florida

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ole Miss

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Kentucky

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

USC

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota

Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Washington

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Michigan

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Georgia

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Ohio State

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire