Tennessee on top, 4 Big 12 teams included in initial College Football Playoff Rankings

The release of the initial College Football Playoff rankings means we’re entering the stretch run of the college football season. The contenders have distinguished themselves through the first nine weeks of the season.

Currently, there are six undefeated teams and in the initial CFP rankings, there are eight more teams with just one loss on the season.

The Tennessee Volunteers took the top spot in the initial rankings ahead of Ohio State at No. 2 and Georgia at No. 3. Clemson was ranked fourth in the first College Football Playoff rankings, ahead of Michigan, who is fourth in both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25.

Josh Heupel, Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers travel to Athens to face Georgia in what could decide the frontrunner for the SEC East and most likely contender for the playoff.

At 8-0, the TCU Horned Frogs lead the way for the Big 12 but enter the initial rankings at No. 7 behind Alabama at six.

Three other Big 12 teams were included in the first set of rankings, though they’re well outside of national championship contention with two or more losses on the season.

Here’s a look at the initial College Football Playoff rankings.

Tennessee Volunteers (8-0)

Oct 22, 2022; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) during the first against the Tennessee Martin Skyhawks half at Neyland Stadium. Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State Buckeyes (8-0)

Sep 10, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) makes the touchdown catch over Arkansas State Red Wolves cornerback Leon Jones (2) during the second half at Ohio Stadium. Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs (8-0)

Oct 29, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart and teammates celebrate after they beat the Florida Gators at TIAA Bank Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson Tigers (8-0)

Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata (10) celebrates a catch against Wake Forest during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Winston-Salem, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Michigan Wolverines (8-0)

Oct 29, 2022; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) rushes in the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama Crimson Tide (7-1)

Oct 22, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Nathaniel Watson (14) and defensive back Collin Duncan (19) sack Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) for a loss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Alabama won 30-6. Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

TCU Horned Frogs (8-0)

Oct 29, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Max Duggan (15) runs the ball during the first quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon Ducks (7-1)

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez stands on the field during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

USC Trojans (7-1)

Oct 29, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) passes against the Arizona Wildcats during the second half at Arizona Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

LSU Tigers (6-2)

Quarterback Jayden Daniels scores a touchdown as the LSU Tigers take on the Ole Miss Rebels at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA. Saturday October 22, 2022. SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)

Sep 10, 2022; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Ole Miss Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins (4) runs the ball against the Central Arkansas Bears during the second quarter at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

UCLA Bruins (7-1)

Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs for a touchdown against the Stanford Cardinal in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas State Wildcats (6-2)

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) takes the snap from center Hayden Gillum (55) against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the fourth quarter at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Utah Utes (6-2)

Oct 27, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) moves the ball against Washington State Cougars defensive back Chau Smith-Wade (6) and defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Utah won 21-17. James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State Nittany Lions (6-2)

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) signals from the line of scrimmage during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 44-31. Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1)

LINCOLN, NE – OCTOBER 29: Wide receiver Isaiah Williams #1 of the Illinois Fighting Illini runs against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium on October 29, 2022 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1)

Oct 29, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) reacts in the fourth quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2)

Oct 29, 2022; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

Tulane Green Wave (7-1)

TAMPA, FLORIDA – OCTOBER 15: Jha’Quan Jackson #4 of the Tulane Green Wave rushes during a game against the South Florida Bulls at Raymond James Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Syracuse Orange (6-2)

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (6-2)

Oct 29, 2022; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons defensive back Malik Mustapha (3) and defensive back Evan Slocum (14) tackle Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Chris Bell (80) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville won 48-21. Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

North Carolina State Wolfpack (6-2)

Nov 26, 2021; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Emeka Emezie (86) is greeted by teammate Porter Rooks (4) after scoring the game-winning touchdown during the second half against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Carter-Finley Stadium. The Wolfpack won 34-30. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Oregon State Beavers (6-2)

Oct 15, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; Oregon State Beavers inside linebacker Jack Colletto (12) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the second half Washington State Cougars at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Longhorns (5-3)

Oct 15, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs for yardage during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

UCF Knights (6-2)

UCF Knights running back Isaiah Bowser (5) and UCF Knights wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) celebrate a touchdown run by Bowser in the fourth quarter during a college football game against the Cincinnati Bearcats, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. The UCF Knights defeated the Cincinnati Bearcats, 25-21. © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

