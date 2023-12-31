Tennessee Titans WR Colton Dowell leaves game vs. Texans with leg injury

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Colton Dowell left Sunday's game against the Houston Texans in the second quarter to be evaluated by medical personnel with what appeared to be an injury to his right leg.

Dowell went to the ground on punt coverage while running down the Texans' sideline. He stayed down for roughly a minute before he was helped up and helped off the field by the athletic training staff. He headed straight into the locker room instead of being evaluated on the sideline.

The Titans are already thin at receiver. Slot target Kyle Philips is inactive Sunday and receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is on injured reserve, meaning the only receivers available after Dowell's injury are DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, Chris Moore and Mason Kinsey, though Kinsey primarily plays on special teams.

The Titans trail the Texans 20-0 just before halftime.

Dowell is a rookie who the Titans drafted in the seventh round out of UT Martin. He played his high school football in Wilson County.

